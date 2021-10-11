Fort Bragg soldier arrested in deadly shooting of pregnant woman refusing extradition to Georgia

TROUP COUNTY ( WRBL ) – A Fort Bragg soldier accused in the deadly shooting of a LaGrange woman is fighting extradition to Georgia from North Carolina.

According to Troup County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sergeant Stewart Smith, Alonzo Dargan, Jr. is refusing to be extradited from North Carolina, where he is being held in jail, to Troup County after being arrested in the deadly shooting of Akeila Ware .

Ware was discovered in critical condition on Oct. 5, 2021 when deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Initially it appeared Ware, who was 33 months pregnant, had been involved a car accident, but upon arrival, first responders realized she had been shot, according to officials.

Officials say they believe both Ware and Dargan were driving in the westbound lane at the time of the shooting and Dargan fired several shots at Ware’s vehicle.

Ware was taken to the hospital in Columbus, where both she and her unborn child died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

According to officials, Dargan, who is married to a woman in North Carolina, fathered Ware’s unborn child. Additionally, officials say Dargan and Ware were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

On Oct. 10, 2021, the Troup County Sheriff Office announced that Dargan had been arrested in North Carolina in connection to the death of Ware.

Dargan remains in jail in Cumberland County, North Carolina. He is being charged with Murder, Feticide, and Possession of a Firearm during commission of crime in connection to the deadly shooting of Ware and her unborn child.

