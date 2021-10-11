CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Fort Bragg soldier arrested in deadly shooting of pregnant woman refusing extradition to Georgia

By WRBL Digital
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJGZD_0cOBMtfD00

TROUP COUNTY ( WRBL ) – A Fort Bragg soldier accused in the deadly shooting of a LaGrange woman is fighting extradition to Georgia from North Carolina.

According to Troup County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sergeant Stewart Smith, Alonzo Dargan, Jr. is refusing to be extradited from North Carolina, where he is being held in jail, to Troup County after being arrested in the deadly shooting of Akeila Ware .

Ware was discovered in critical condition on Oct. 5, 2021 when deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Initially it appeared Ware, who was 33 months pregnant, had been involved a car accident, but upon arrival, first responders realized she had been shot, according to officials.

Man charged with murder in killing of officer on 1st shift

Officials say they believe both Ware and Dargan were driving in the westbound lane at the time of the shooting and Dargan fired several shots at Ware’s vehicle.

Ware was taken to the hospital in Columbus, where both she and her unborn child died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

According to officials, Dargan, who is married to a woman in North Carolina, fathered Ware’s unborn child. Additionally, officials say Dargan and Ware were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.

Plane crash at Atlanta area airport kills 4, Jonathan Rosen, daughter among victims

On Oct. 10, 2021, the Troup County Sheriff Office announced that Dargan had been arrested in North Carolina in connection to the death of Ware.

Dargan remains in jail in Cumberland County, North Carolina. He is being charged with Murder, Feticide, and Possession of a Firearm during commission of crime in connection to the deadly shooting of Ware and her unborn child.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
Lagrange, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Troup County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Troup County, GA
Government
County
Troup County, GA
City
Lagrange, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Extradition#Wrbl#Highway 18#Murder Feticide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Judge orders mental competency evaluation for 15-year-old accused in Heritage High shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The 15-year-old boy accused of shooting two 17-year-old students at Heritage High School in Newport News last month will undergo a psychological evaluation before his case proceeds in court. Newport News Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis White confirmed Wednesday that a judge ordered a competency evaluation...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Louisiana farm owner who shot near employees avoids trial

ROSEDALE, LA – Glynn Rivet, former owner of Rivet & Sons farms, will participate in a pre-trial diversion program instead of going to court in the 18th district after he shot a gun near migrant workers on his farm back in June. A pre-trial diversion program is used as an alternative to prosecution. if local […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

2K+
Followers
831
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy