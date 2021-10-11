CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Is Nike's Splashy New Building a Sign of a Top for Corporate HQs?

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Brian Withers, and Rachel Warren
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vguXd_0cOBLehl00

In this video from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Rachel Warren and Demitri Kalogeropoulos share their perspective on Nike's (NYSE:NKE) new corporate building, and whether these types of expensive headquarters investments make as much sense as they used to.

Brian Withers: This news item was really interesting to me, not that Nike is opening a research lab in Beaverton, I mean, that's their headquarters. That's what they're doing but the building [laughs] is not just a little building.

This is a 750,000 square foot research lab named after Lebron James and oh my gosh, it's got the world's largest motion capture installation with 400 cameras, body mapping equipment, a full-sized basketball court, a 200 meter endurance track, artificial turf to help Nike capture Nike athletes in motion.

There's even advanced climate chambers that can mimic a variety of conditions. [laughs] This almost sounds like EPCOT when you're going through the test track ride in which [laughs] with suppose on the end, you get wet, you speed up and you slowdown. But this got me thinking, if Nike is building, and this is only one of the multiple buildings that they have plans for their campus. We're going to talk about fancy and large corporate campus headquarters. Buy-seller-hold this idea.

Basically buy if you believe that companies are going to continue to build corporate headquarter campus sellers, if you believe the opposite. Rachel, since it's your [laughs] first day, I'll get through in the deep end again. What do you think buy-seller-hold, the future of fancy large corporate headquarter campuses.

Rachel Warren: Yeah. I hate to say this, but I have to go with sell. But like first-off, I should clarify, I think this is a super fun idea. I feel like it's a really cool thing to have [laughs] based on your work campus. I think it makes for a very interesting workday if that's where you are. But more in the day-to-day fear.

I don't know that I see your average corporate company, even a really large one, adding this honest standard fare to their campus. I also think when you look at the workplace and you think about the things that employees really care about. I don't know that this is something that's going to be at the top of their list. I think we're seeing more and more hybrid work environment and there's more companies are delving into this. You wonder if the utility of fancy large corporate campuses is going to, not so much be a thing of the past, but how much are people really going to need or want these things? I think employees, generally speaking, what they want from their employer.

Sometimes when you're hearing OK. What are areas where you want improvement? It's working conditions, its benefits, it's maybe better pay or or work flexibility, the ability to be home part-time.

I think those are the things that your average employee curious about. I know historically back in my corporate days costs versus [inaudible 04:35:39] I really cared about. Look, I think it sounds like a really cool idea, but do think it's the icing on top, I don't think is what your average person who's working hard is really going to maybe be impacted by so much in their day-to-day lives or even so much what would be on their top five list of wants. But that's just my take. [laughs]

Demitri Kalogeropoulos: Yeah. I got to agree with Rachel again her. With the caveat being I totally understand why Nike is doing this, it makes sense to them in a lot of ways with our product is very experiential anyway.

They've got a huge budget for marketing. It makes sense for them to go those flashy in this regard. I don't know if you mentioned, but yeah, I was looking at that press release too. They had this huge, I guess, an end clients that you can practice pushing yourself above hills in a more flat areas and I could use that. I live in Northern Florida here and it's just flat. I never use one gear on my bike, Brian, you'll [laughs] understand that situation.

Withers: I'm sorry. [laughs]

Kalogeropoulos: Yeah. Exactly. Whereas I grew up in Virginia and it was totally different biking experience over there. But anyway, I would sell this idea too. I agree with what Rachel said. I think employees right now are prioritizing that short commute idea, the flexibility and maybe cheaper housing away from these metropolitan areas where you might build a big HQ center.

One example, I was thinking about this in the pandemic that popped in the mind when I was thinking about this question is Activision Blizzard, video game company, I follow them pretty closely. They obviously had to change a lot during the pandemic but they basically just snapped their fingers and just decentralized all of their content production during that first phase of the pandemic. They've got all these big brands, they have teams working together at every step of the process and, I'm not saying it was easy, but they didn't miss a beat in closing down their corporate locations and decentralizing that to other places, mostly in people's houses.

You multiply that over a thousand times, so many other companies did that same thing and were able to completely do 100 percent in most cases of their work without having any in-person situation, so I don't think that's a bell you can really unring.

At the same time, Apple's got that huge campus there. I understand why Apple did that too and there will always be a place for that in-person collaboration situation. I know companies that value innovation are really big on that too. There's going to be a place for that, I think, but I think there's just over time going to be less of these big splashy HQ openings.

Withers: Yes. I'm not totally a sell. I can't completely get on board [laughs] with you guys and so I'm going to play a little bit of devil's advocate here. I absolutely see. You're unringing the bell, Demitri, phrase is really ringing true with me, and I totally get that.

But I think the idea of what headquarters is going to be is really going to change definition. In the past, you think about the Apple headquarters. It's where most of the employees work, they commute everyday to a central office. The return on that investment, at least in my mind, was lukewarm at best.

Let me paint a different picture of what the future of a centralized corporate office could be. Let's picture a small number of key staff in the office permanently, and these aren't necessarily the executives. These are people like customer support or meeting facilitators or schedulers to make use of the facility. Think of the headquarters as a gathering place for all of these in-person things to happen. Whether it's meeting with customers, meeting with suppliers, annual or quarterly, or even monthly get togethers, management training.

There's a bunch of things that need to happen on a regular basis and can happen anywhere but why not happen at the, I don't want to call it corporate headquarters anymore because that's not really what this is, it's really a collaborating campus.

The rooms would change, the offices would mainly disappear, and there would be co-working spaces, events spaces, there would be a great cafeteria, there would be a big potentially theater sized rooms to have meetings in, down to small rooms with 5,10 people, whatever.

But it's very different than we think of today and the people who show up to that location on any given day could be completely different. But I think there'll be almost a staff coordinated in this new corporate hybrid environment that would be responsible for getting people together on a regular basis across the company.

I think having it be in a place where you can control the environment, control the food, make sure the people are the right people coming in and going and have the corporate security and all that stuff I think there's benefit there.

Certainly, it's going to take a while for this to transition and it will be interesting to me over the next 18 months as companies come back and try to figure out what their corporate headquarters needs to be. It's like you left your home and all of a sudden now the kids are grown up and things are changed and you don't have pets or you do have pets and your house needs some renovation, so it'll be interesting to see what happens there.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Nike buys stake in LeBron James media company SpringHill

US sports equipment giant Nike and video game publisher Epic Games have acquired a "significant" minority stake in the media and entertainment company founded by basketball star LeBron James, bringing its valuation to $725 million. SpringHill declined to tell AFP how big a stake the investors acquired.
NBA
The Hollywood Reporter

LeBron James’ SpringHill Raises Cash From RedBird, Epic Games and Nike at $725M Valuation

SpringHill, the content and consumer product company founded by NBA superstar LeBron James and Maverick Carter, has raised a new round of financing that values the company at $725 million. Investors in the new round include Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital (which is leading the investment round), the athletic apparel giant Nike, Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group, and video game studio Epic Games. James and Carter will remain majority owners of the company. In addition to helping fund an international expansion, SpringHill says it will use the infusion of cash on “acquiring valuable new IP, pursuing synergistic M&A, and investing in...
NBA
indianapolismonthly.com

Corporate’s Here

SNEAKERHEADS are used to tracking down the hard-to-find, so no doubt they will discover the goldmine of shoes and clothes inside Corporate, a new boutique tucked away in a cranny near Union Station. The Indiana Pacers were a big driver for Cincinnatian Matt Tomamichel to open his first Indy location of the shop. He’s a regular at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and is currently working with the team on a capsule collection commemorating the NBA’s 75th anniversary. The store pays homage to the Pacers with a mural behind the cash register depicting Reggie Miller giving Spike Lee “the choke” in a 1994 playoff game. The cool, sleek interior has locker-room vibes and lets the inventory speak for itself. Shoes for men and women front the space, and two long racks hold clothing by Stussy as well as Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream labels. High-level accounts with Nike and other top streetwear brands mean Corporate gets exclusive and in-demand designs that similar stores wish they had. And there’s nothing 9-to-5 about them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Complex

Inside LeBron James’ Massive New Building at Nike’s HQ

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. At the hallowed ground of Nike’s world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, where buildings are named after the gods of sports and sportswear, the new LeBron James Innovation Center is the highest temple.
NBA
Footwear News

How Nike’s Massive New LeBron James Innovation Center Will Inform Product Creation for Years to Come

Innovation has always been at the center of everything Nike does. Now, the athletic giant has a new facility at the heart of its headquarters to fuel creativity. Nike announced the opening of the LeBron James Innovation Center today, a massive building that consumes more than 750,000 square feet of the company’s campus in Beaverton, Ore. According to the company, the facility “is where listening to the voice of the athlete is made tangible,” and is a place where athletes are observed while others are prototyping, testing and creating the future. The highlight of the center, which consumes its top floor, is the...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lakers Daily

Video: Sneak peek offered of LeBron James’ incredible new building at Nike headquarters

A new video offers a sneak peek of the building at Nike headquarters in Oregon that’s named after Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The building, which was first announced two years ago, will be where the advanced innovation team will design new products that will help enhance performance. The workforce will be made up of scientists and engineers working for the iconic brand.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
runningmagazine.ca

Study finds Nike and Asics models are the top performance shoes

A recent study by researchers at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Tex., compared a number of popular carbon-plated running shoes to determine which models had the biggest effect on running economy (defined as how far and how fast you can run, given the energy available), compared to a traditional racing flat. The study found that Nike Alphafly contributed the greatest improvement to running economy (3.03 per cent). Two other models (Nike Vaporfly 2 and Asics Metaspeed Sky) showed comparable improvements of 2.72 per cent and 2.52 per cent, and these were significantly better than other competitors. The data suggest that the top performance shoes on the market have resulted in an unfair playing field, with Nike and Asics outperforming the other brands.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Introduces New ACG Mowabb Colorways With “Limestone”

As its 30th anniversary celebration winds down, the Nike ACG Air Mowabb has decided to expand its roster with a non-original, but compelling “Limestone/Reflect Silver/Khaki” colorway. Arguably reminiscent of yesteryear’s “Birch” proposition, the newly-surfaced style boasts the same “outdoorsy” aesthetic that casual and savvy consumers alike have come to expect...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Nike Unveils New High-Tech Lab

The facilities—housed in the new LeBron James Innovation Center—include a full-size basketball court surrounded by motion-capture cameras. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
ArchDaily

Nike's New Belgrade Basketball Court Designed for Upcycling

Creative agency Accept & Proceed has designed a new basketball court for Nike using 20,000 recycled sneakers in New Belgrade, Serbia. Inspired by the ‘Move to Zero’ ethos, the design features the court, children’s playground, bleacher benches, chain link fence, outdoor gym, collection bins, in-store campaign presence and restoration of existing elements. The renewal aims to re-energize the local neighborhood while providing a space for play and for sport among kids and adults alike.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Security
The Motley Fool

Is a Wave of Fintech Acquisitions Coming Soon?

We recently learned that Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google has decided to scrap its plans to offer bank accounts of its own. Instead, the tech giant wants to focus on products and services that help existing banks serve their customers better. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss why this could lead to some mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the fintech space.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
imore.com

Apple appoints Michael Shapiro as the company's new corporate treasurer

Apple has reportedly appointed Michael Shapiro as its new corporate treasurer. It has also promoted a number of executives to vice president. Alan Gilchrist, Eden Sears, Stacey Lysik, and Ron Huang have all been promoted. As reported by Bloomberg, Apple has named Michael Shapiro as its new corporate treasurer. The...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Musk with surprising Dogecoin update

Latest Dogecoin version designed to prepare the network for lower fees. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who managed to alienate a solid part of the crypto community with recent tweets, has renewed his support of Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), the notorious meme-based cryptocurrency. Its price skyrocketed this year, up almost 10,000% y/y, and made the list of the top ten cryptos by market cap.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

Unilever is a top global consumer goods company that generates huge amounts of cash. Altria is in a good position to maintain its sizable dividend, and shares look cheap at current prices. Leggett & Platt has a long and lucrative track record of paying and raising its dividend. Building a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
129K+
Followers
62K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy