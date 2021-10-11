CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymnastics

Gymnastics Is Back! Meet the 4 Women on the 2021 US World Championship Team

By Samantha Brodsky
 3 days ago
After an exciting series of competitions at the Tokyo Olympics, the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships (Worlds) kickoff next week and will span from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24 in Kitakyushu, Japan. Worlds is held annually during non-Olympic years (with an exception this time around due to COVID), and gymnasts will only vie for individual event and all-around titles at the 2021 edition since there typically is no team competition for the championship directly following an Olympics. Back in 2019, Team USA won by almost six whole points.

