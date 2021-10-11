Gymnastics Is Back! Meet the 4 Women on the 2021 US World Championship Team

Good news for bodybuilding fans: two-time Arnold Classic Champion William Bonac is officially in the United States and has said he is competing in the 2021 Mr. Olympia. Bonac is currently on the list of qualified athletes for the 2021 Mr. Olympia contest, taking place Oct. 7-10, in the Orange County Convention Center. On Oct. 4, 2021, Bonac shared an Instagram video of himself posing in a mirror and announced that he made it to the States. In the post’s caption, he expressed that he now has a visa, so he will be less likely to experience travel issues in the future.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO