Mexico's anti-corruption effort takes a PR blow

Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has made punishing corruption the centerpiece of his political agenda, so when one of the country’s most corrupt and self-confessed ex-officials was photographed dining out carefree at a luxury restaurant over the weekend, it wasn’t good optics. The photographs of Emilio Lozoya, the former...

www.ourmidland.com

The Independent

Mexico presents plan to shutter private power plants

Mexico’s president presented details on Monday of a proposal that is likely to squeeze out hundreds of private power generating plants and may provoke complaints under the Mexico-U.S.-Canada free trade accord known as the USMCA The constitutional reform presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would cancel contracts under which 34 private plants sell power into the national grid. The plan declares “illegal” another 239 private plants that sell energy direct to corporate clients in Mexico It also would cancel many long-term energy supply contracts and clean-energy preferential buying schemes, often affecting foreign companies.It puts private natural gas plants...
Midland Daily News

In Mexico, children as young as 10 recruited by drug cartels

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jacobo grew up in the western Mexico state of Jalisco, home to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel. Never comfortable in school, he had an abusive childhood: at one point his mother held his hands over an open flame after he allegedly shoved a classmate. Now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mexico City: criminal charges brought in subway collapse

Mexico City prosecutors announced Thursday they will bring criminal charges shortly against “several people and companies” for construction and design defects that caused an elevated subway line to collapse in May, killing 26 people. Ernestina Godoy, the city attorney general, said studies found that constuction defects like poor welds and missing connection studs caused the collapse. She said bad design also played a role. Godoy did not identfy those who will face charges of homicide, causing injury and damages. But in the case of the companies involved, Godoy said the goal of the criminal charges will aimed at making...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Venezuela general who broke with Hugo Chavez dies in prison

Raúl Isaías Baduel, a former Venezuelan defense minister and ally-turned-critic of the late President Hugo Chávez, died from COVID-19 while in prison, where he had been awaiting trial since 2017 for alleged links to a purported plot to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro, the government said Tuesday.Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced the death of the 66-year-old Baduel on Twitter saying that “we convey our condolences to his family and friends.”Baduel was considered by some to be a political prisoner since his initial arrest in 2009 and subsequent prosecution, just after breaking with Chavez and becoming one of the...
AMERICAS
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro accused of 'crimes against humanity' at ICC

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was accused Tuesday of "crimes against humanity" at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his alleged role in the destruction of the Amazon, the first case seeking to explicitly link deforestation to loss of life. "What's happening in Brazil -- mass deforestation -- we want to understand the causal link to the global climate," AllRise founder Johannes Wesemann told AFP.  "It is exactly what the Rome Statute defines as a crime against humanity: the intentional destruction of the environment and environmental defenders."
AMERICAS
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
Place
Mexico City
AFP

UN demands 'independent investigation' over Venezuelan dissident's death

The United Nations human rights office on Wednesday called on the Venezuelan government to allow an "independent investigation" into the death in custody of a prominent dissident. We call on #Venezuela to ensure an independent investigation," the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Twitter.
AMERICAS
AFP

Cancelled euthanasia in Colombia triggers lawsuit

The last-minute cancellation of a Colombian woman's euthanasia sparked controversy and a lawsuit Monday in the only Latin American country where the life-ending practice is allowed. Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico has a law that allows patients or their families to request that life not be prolonged by artificial means, while Uruguay's parliament is debating a euthanasia bill. lv/hba/jb/fio/jh/dva/mtp
AMERICAS
The Independent

Climate activists call for investigation of Bolsonaro

A group of climate lawyers called Tuesday for the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation into Brazil s president for possible crimes against humanity over his administration's Amazon policies.The AllRise group filed a dossier with the global court alleging that Jair Bolsonaro s administration is responsible for a “widespread attack on the Amazon, its dependants and its defenders" that affects the global population.The call comes less than three weeks before the United Nations 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26, starts on Oct. 31 in Glasgow.The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Chile opposition moves to impeach Pinera over Pandora Papers claims

Chile's opposition on Wednesday moved to impeach the country's president, Sebastian Pinera, for the controversial sale of a mining company through a firm owned by his children, which appeared in the Pandora Papers leaks, a congressman said. Pinera used "his office for personal business" said congressman Tomas Hirsch when presenting the accusation in the lower house of Congress, the first step in the impeachment process that could last for several weeks. The move comes after the Chilean public prosecutor's office opened an investigation on October 8 into the claims surrounding the sale in 2010, during Pinera's first term in office, of the Dominga mining company. That investigation was prompted by the Pandora Papers leaks, a vast trove of reports on the hidden wealth of world leaders researched by the International Consortium of Journalists (ICIJ).
POLITICS
Fox News

Harris’ office forced into damage control mode after student accuses Israel of 'ethnic genocide'

Vice President Kamala Harris' office is scrambling to reassure pro-Israel Democrats after she failed to push back against a student who accused Israel of "ethnic genocide." The controversy stems from an incident Wednesday in which a student attending an event to promote voting told Harris Israel was committing "ethnic genocide" in Palestine and argued the U.S. was ignoring protests despite promoting the power of democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS

