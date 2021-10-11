Contest: Win THE CALL: THE UNCUT EXPERIENCE Prize Pack, Including Movie Tickets, Concession Stand Gift Card, T-Shirt, Mask, and Mug!

We're really ramping up to this week's release of Halloween Kills in theaters. The promo machine is hard at work with press screenings happening all across the U.S. tonight. Today, a new promo video was released that takes a fresh look at the fire sequence from the upcoming film. Director David Gordon Green goes into detail about creating the scenes which sees Michael Myers rise from the flames after the final moments of the 2018 retconned sequel. Having seen the movie, it's nice to see how it picks up during the same night and connects so perfectly to our last chapter with Michael Myers.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO