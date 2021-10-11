Why aren’t Boston Red Sox wearing yellow uniforms on Marathon Monday? Alex Cora explains

The Boston Red Sox won’t be able to trot out their usual lineup for their final series of the regular season against the Nationals in Washington. Boston will be without one of its biggest bats during the three-game set in a National League ballpark while pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who is 0-for-23 in his career, enters the lineup Friday night. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will have some decisions to make with left fielders J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo, right fielder Hunter Renfroe, infielder/outfielder Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bobby Dalbec all among those who could be impacted.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO