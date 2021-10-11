Why aren’t Boston Red Sox wearing yellow uniforms on Marathon Monday? Alex Cora explains
BOSTON -- Despite the fact that it’s Marathon Monday, the Red Sox won’t be donning their Marathon-themed yellow and blue jerseys for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Rays. Instead, Boston will wear its red home alternate jerseys for the third straight postseason game. Though the yellow “City Connect” jerseys would have seemed to be a perfect fit for Game 4, Sox manager Alex Cora said that most of the jerseys and helmets the club had in stock had already been signed or given to charity.www.masslive.com
