The Minnesota Vikings defense looked better and showed signs of improvement during the team’s Week 5 over the Detroit Lions. Week 5’s matchup against the Detroit Lions was a must-win game for the Minnesota Vikings. Even though it is still very early in the season, the Vikings knew that they could not fall any further behind if they still had any aspirations of making it into the playoffs this year. Minnesota’s defense has been serviceable so far this season, giving up a lot of yards, but not many scores, over the last few games.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO