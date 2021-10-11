Employees need reliable child care -- Patrick DePula

When two hundred thirty one child care centers in Maine closed during the pandemic, we were determined to find alternative care for families in our community. There are currently 210 programs that have reopened for care for children ages birth through age 12. Make that number 211 as a brand-new childcare center has opened in central Maine. The Neighborhood Child Care Center is now open at 20 Garland Road in Winslow. They are currently accepting enrollment for ages 4-12. The expanded hours will include before/after school, early release days and full-day care from 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. They will also be open for summer care. Please email at theneighborhood.tiffany@gmail.com for more enrollment information.

