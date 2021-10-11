CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Employees need reliable child care -- Patrick DePula

madison
 3 days ago

We need to pass the "Build Back Better" package in Congress to help make sure folks can afford child care. As an employer running several businesses -- Salvatore's Tomato Pies, and recently adding a new location, Dark Horse Art Bar -- staffing has been challenging. We pay well, provide health insurance and are a great place to work. But many structural issues in our economy are keeping people on the sideline, including lack of access to reliable, affordable and flexible child care.

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrcbtv.com

Tennessee increasing child care aid rates for providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say they are increasing the reimbursement rate the state pays child care providers on behalf of families who need help shouldering the cost of care. The Tennessee Department of Human Services says child care payment assistance rates will increase by 10% across all categories...
TENNESSEE STATE
townline.org

New child care center opens in Winslow

When two hundred thirty one child care centers in Maine closed during the pandemic, we were determined to find alternative care for families in our community. There are currently 210 programs that have reopened for care for children ages birth through age 12. Make that number 211 as a brand-new childcare center has opened in central Maine. The Neighborhood Child Care Center is now open at 20 Garland Road in Winslow. They are currently accepting enrollment for ages 4-12. The expanded hours will include before/after school, early release days and full-day care from 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. They will also be open for summer care. Please email at theneighborhood.tiffany@gmail.com for more enrollment information.
WINSLOW, ME
utv44.com

Baldwin Schools in need of employees

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WPMI) — A nationwide labor shortage has left some schools looking to fill many open positions. It has also left some schools struggling to find replacement staff. That labor shortage includes substitute teachers. In our area, for the first time ever, the Baldwin County School System is...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Bay News 9

Ohio businesses call for federal funding for child care

CLEVELAND — As a working mom, Danielle Folliett-Munk knows all too well the struggles of child care. "Two days a week, I'm forced to work from home because I don't have an option for him. So at 2:45 p.m. on two days a week, I have to be home to get him," said Danielle Folliett-Munk, the COO of Global Healthcare Services.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Economy#Tomato Pies
9&10 News

Treasury Report Highlights Child Care Difficulties For Parents

A new Treasury Department report calls the current child care system unworkable. Nationwide, the average cost of care per child is $10,000 per year. That’s more than the cost of in-state college tuition in 32 states, according to the organization Child Care Aware. In addition to the cost of care,...
EDUCATION
Scranton Times

Child care boosts economy

With low child care supply, long wait lists, and very high costs, families are struggling. Compared to 2019, millions of women remain out of the labor force. And we all pay for families’ problems, personally or collectively, through lost educational or economic opportunities and slower economic growth, now and in the future.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WISH-TV

Child care workers thanked for contribution during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A team of ambassadors from Stella & Dot, a jewelry, bags, accessories and clothing retailer, on Wednesday visited child care workers at the IU Health Day Early Learning Center in downtown Indianapolis. The visit was part of the California-based company’s Lavish the Love giveback program to thank...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Union-Recorder

In face of pandemic, child care centers struggle to find employees

Like many industries where low pay is a challenge in hiring and keeping employees, staff shortages have spread to child care centers in various communities. Many of them attribute the scarcity to enhanced unemployment benefits during the pandemic but the problem appears to be more complicated. “We have tons that...
EDUCATION
Press-Republican

Officials: North Country child care services in crisis

PLATTSBURGH — The pandemic continues to poison the region's already ailing child care system, evidenced by a loss of nearly 900 child care slots in the tri-county area over the last two years, making it harder than ever for North Country parents to find care for their kids at a time when they need it most.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
nbc16.com

Tribal employees eligible for $1,000 in CARES Act assistance

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians met this week amd voted unanimously to approve Emergency COVID -19 Assistance to qualified employees of the Tribal Government and Enterprises. The tribe employs over 600 people in its governance and at Three...
FLORENCE, OR
Claiborne Progress

TDHS increases pay in Child Care Certificate program

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is announcing additional steps to help parents navigate the balance of raising a family and holding down a job. Beginning Oct. 1 TDHS increased child care payment assistance rates by 10 percent across all categories of care in the Child Care Certificate Program.
EDUCATION
wwnytv.com

Day Care Bootcamp to help with child care shortage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - An anticipated a wave of new child care options could help wash away the day care desert. Jefferson and Lewis counties desperately need more providers and a plan set in motion might pay off soon. Stacy Rowe has the space sectioned off and almost...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
buckscountyherald.com

Don’t discount child care as an economic need

As district attorney, I know that some of the most valuable tools at our disposal are the ones we can use proactively to avoid crime before it starts, instead of reacting to crime as it happens. One of these tools is increasing the availability of high-quality early care and education...
KIDS
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: The child care squeeze

‘If you think education is expensive, try ignorance,” the old bumper sticker says; yet for decades national and state lawmakers have flaunted their ignorance of what makes a good society by stupidly shortchanging our investment in our youngest minds. At the same time, corporate and governmental policymakers have intentionally rigged...
EDUCATION
Victoria Advocate

Child care industry struggles to find teachers

When ABC Child Development Center opened in Victoria in 1984, there were only 12 children enrolled. Today, even with the threat of COVID-19 still looming large over the Crossroads, that number has climbed to around 130 children with just 16 staff members to care for them, said Patricia Ingram, owner and director of the center.
VICTORIA, TX
heraldcourier.com

Meadowview grandmother opens child care center

GLADE SPRING, Va. — When a Meadowview woman had trouble finding caregivers for her young grandchildren, she did what any grandmother would like to do. She started her own preschool and day care to help her own daughters and other mothers in the area receive reliable child care. Alison Burress,...
GLADE SPRING, VA
Inc.com

Employees Delayed Health Care; Costs Will Rise in 2022

Employers expect health care benefits to cost 4.7 percent more next year, according to a survey of 1,502 business leaders published this week by asset management and benefits firm Mercer. The increase falls in line with the average annual cost growth--save for a dip in 2020--but it's still the biggest...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy