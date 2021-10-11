Employees need reliable child care -- Patrick DePula
We need to pass the "Build Back Better" package in Congress to help make sure folks can afford child care. As an employer running several businesses -- Salvatore's Tomato Pies, and recently adding a new location, Dark Horse Art Bar -- staffing has been challenging. We pay well, provide health insurance and are a great place to work. But many structural issues in our economy are keeping people on the sideline, including lack of access to reliable, affordable and flexible child care.madison.com
