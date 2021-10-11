Monroe Street mural divides people -- Gary L. Kriewald

The supposedly anti-racist mural recently unveiled on Monroe Street is a cartoonish expression of the cartoonish worldview of Madison progressives. It divides the world into villains (white people) and superheroes (people of color). The only white person in the mural (a faceless woman in a position of authority) could easily be seen, especially by children, as a teacher. The lesson they learn is that if they have a white teacher, she is purposely steering them into second-class lives based on their skin color.