CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LiAngelo Ball to sign contract with G League, enter draft

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjdJ9_0cOBIoLy00
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother of Lonzo and LaMelo, will reportedly sign a contract with the NBA G League and enter its draft on Oct. 23, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ball last played with the Charlotte Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 9.6 points, two rebounds and 1.6 steals in five games. He produced his best game in Las Vegas on Aug. 8 after recording 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

The move by the Hornets to add Ball to their roster over the summer was met with skepticism, but the 22-year-old impressed his teammates and coaching staff during his time with the team. He could join another organization following the draft.

Prior to joining the Hornets, LiAngelo spent much of the summer training with LaMelo in Charlotte. He viewed the opportunity to play in summer league as a way to showcase his skills for the Hornets or another organization, and he may now get that chance.

The season in the G League begins on Oct. 29.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LiAngelo Ball Is Back In The Gym After Being Cut From Hornets Roster

LaVar Ball was pretty close to seeing his dream become a reality. For years now, the "Big Baller Father" has revealed his desire for all three of his sons to become NBA stars. It's a quite ambitious aspiration for any parent, but this one is actually not too far-fetched. In...
NBA
chatsports.com

Hornets ‘got punked’ in 30-point preseason loss to the Grizzlies

Following easing past the Thunder in their preseason opener, the Charlotte Hornets found themselves on the opposite end of last night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, as the Hornets fell 128-98. Though the Hornets were without Gordon Hayward, Mason Plumlee, and Kelly Oubre Jr., that’s no excuse for the lackadaisical...
NBA
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: Mason Plumlee is an NBA rapper

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA, both on and off of the court. Recently, Hornets forward Miles Bridges released a mixtape – one which drew attention from LeBron James. This led to a thought: Have any other Hornets players been rappers (or made...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liangelo Ball
chatsports.com

NBA News: LiAngelo Ball Has Finally Been Signed

On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they have signed LiAngelo Ball. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo who was the third overall pick and 2021 Rookie of The Year for the Hornets last season. However, Shams Chariana of The Athletic reports that the deal is a non-guaranteed contract...
NBA
WNCT

Hornets say play-in loss motivation to end playoff drought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The memory of an embarrassing 144-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA play-in game last May is never far from the mind of Miles Bridges and many of his returning Charlotte Hornets teammates. “Every time I got tired this summer during a drill, I thought about that game,” Bridges said. “We […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charlotte takes step toward LaMelo Ball reunion with LiAngelo Ball

The G-League draft won’t be graced with the presence of LiAngelo Ball after all. Shams Charania of The Athletic and STADIUM reported on Friday that Ball has signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Charlotte Hornets, clearing the way for him to play the 2021-22 season in Greensboro with the team’s G-League affiliate.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Lamelo#The Nba G League#The Charlotte Hornets#Summer League#The G League
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

ESPN Removes Jay Williams From "NBA Countdown"

ESPN is undergoing a massive overhaul of its basketball coverage. Since audio of long-time NBA reporter and The Jump host, Rachel Nichols, using disparaging language while talking about former ESPN employee, Maria Taylor, surfaced a couple months ago, the network has been scrambling to solve their basketball issue. Removing Nichols...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy