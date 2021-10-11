New Yandere Simulator Update Shows Massive Progress

Server Transfers Aren’t As Unrestricted As We Thought. Over the past few weeks, Amazon’s first MMORPG New World has been one of the hottest titles in online gaming, with the player numbers growing so large so quickly that the servers just can’t keep up. Despite its success, or perhaps because of it, there’s already been plenty of controversy surrounding New World, from guild leaders scamming players out of their hard-earned gold to technical problems caused by the game (to the point of physically destroying some pretty expensive hardware). It seems that Amazon haven’t quite finished with outraging their playerbase quite yet, though, as a recent announcement has caused considerable uproar – it looks like Amazon haven’t been entirely truthful about how transferring characters between servers works.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO