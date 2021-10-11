CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yandere Simulator Update Shows Massive Progress

By Malcolm Poole
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepending on who you ask, Yandere Simulator is either an awesome game concept with an understandably-long development cycle, or a patreon-funded content machine that’s kept people hooked for a suspiciously long wait. But regardless of how you feel, everyone can agree that the game’s taken a bit too long to come out of the oven. This opinion was shared an expressed by YandereDev, the game’s creator, in a video that served as a teaser for what was to come.

