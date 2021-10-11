CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hispanic Radio Listener: An Up-Close Look

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 3 days ago

A cursory overview of some findings was shared at the Hispanic Radio Conference in late September. Now, an eight-page report with further details is available for public view. How has revenue recovered from the onset of a pandemic that saw generally steep declines and where some categories continue to experience slower than hoped for rebounds? A Forecast 2022 panel of experts are preparing a provocative discussion about who is going to “show us the money” in the year to come. For more, click on the logo at left!

