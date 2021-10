Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday night. It was over when: Adrian Martinez's fourth-and-10 pass up the right sideline went begging from midfield. The Huskers got right out to midfield on a 25-yard completion to Samori Toure, but Michigan got pressure on second down and on fourth down, forcing incompletions on both.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO