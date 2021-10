In a settlement deal disclosed Thursday, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has had his government pension fully restored. McCabe, 53, who has been a CNN contributor since 2019, had filed a lawsuit that year, claiming his firing was an effort by the Trump administration to rid the FBI of officials who were seen as disloyal to the then-president. Nearly a year before McCabe was ousted in March 2018, the Trump administration had terminated James Comey, who was the bureau’s director.

POTUS ・ 1 HOUR AGO