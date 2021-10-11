CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

George Lopez’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Aztlan’ Drama Lands Pilot Order At Amazon Studios

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ats3_0cOBHa2100

Amazon Studios has ordered a pilot for the drama series Once Upon a Time in Aztlan from STXtelevision, starring and executive produced by George Lopez via his Travieso Productions banner.

Written by Javier Rodriguez, the one-hour drama revolves around a Chicano family in the deep suburbs of Los Angeles as they come to terms with the falsehoods of the American dream, and their ability to defy expectations.

Rodriguez executive produces with photographer/director Estevan Oriol, LA-based artist Mister Cartoon, and Michael Connolly who put the Latinx package together under his STXtelevision-based Mad Hatter Entertainment banner. Matthew Carnahan ( House of Lies, Valley of the Boom ) joined the package in the writers room and serves as EP.

Ricardo de Montreuil is directing the pilot and will executive produce along with Oriol and Cartoon’s longtime collaborators Mark Suroff and Marco Valadez, who produced the hit documentary LA Originals, which Oriol directed. Oriol’s work has been showcased in The Smithsonian Center for Latino Initiatives, The Petersen Automotive Museum, The Museum of Contemporary Art, and in Los Angeles’ and New York’s Art in the Streets exhibit, among others.

Connolly is currently an executive producer on the Amazon Original horror series Them. He executive produced Hemlock Grove for Netflix and The Son for AMC. On the feature side, Connolly co-produces the Oscar-nominated How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Getaway’ Drama Pilot Not Going Forward At NBC, Freeing Up ‘Manifest’s Matt Long & ‘All Rise’s Marg Helgenberger

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has opted not to proceed with its drama pilot Getaway. Headlined by Annie Ilonzeh, it starred two leads of recently canceled broadcast series that have since been resurrected, Manifest’s Matt Long and All Rise‘s Marg Helgenberger. Both actors are now available to do other shows, including their old ones, which both have been picked up for 20 episodes. Meanwhile, NBC’s other drama pilot, Dangerous Moms, remains in contention. I hear Long is in talks about rejoining Manifest as a series regular though it is unclear if a deal will be reached. The missing plane drama was picked up for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Phoebe Robinson Comedy ‘Everything’s Trash’ Lands Series Order At Freeform

Everything’s Trash, Phoebe Robinson’s TV adaptation of her book, has scored a series order at Freeform. The Disney-owned network has ordered the half-hour comedy series after picking up a pilot order earlier this year. Starring, written by and exec produced by the 2 Dope Queens star Robinson, the series follows Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life. Forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden emerges as a leading political candidate, she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood. The series also stars Jordan Carlos (First Wives Club) as Jayden, Phoebe’s extremely intelligent, Blerd-y older brother...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Amazon Studios Enters Development On ‘Slow Burn’, Sets Andrew Lopez To Pen Rom-Com Inspired By True Events

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios is in development on Slow Burn, a globetrotting romantic comedy, to be penned by Andrew Lopez. The film will be based on a real-life love story writer Sean Lewis told about his family on “Isn’t It Slow-Mantic”—an episode of NPR’s beloved podcast, This American Life. It will span both continents and time to tell the story of a couple that loses contact with each other, after an initial whirlwind encounter, while being pulled in different directions by duty, family, culture, as well as themselves. When their paths cross again, will they be able to overcome all of the challenges that kept...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lopez
TheWrap

Amazon Studios Taps Odetta Watkins to Lead Drama Series

Amazon Studios has hired Odetta Watkins as its first head of drama series. Watkins joins Amazon in the newly created role from Warner Bros. Television, where she was most recently executive vice president of current programs, cable and streaming. Watkins will shepherd ongoing current series for the studio, which include current Amazon Originals “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Wilds” and “Hunters.”
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Once Upon A Time In Aztlan - Ordered to Pilot by Amazon

Amazon Studios has ordered a pilot for the drama series Once Upon a Time in Aztlan from STXtelevision, starring and executive produced by George Lopez via his Travieso Productions banner. Written by Javier Rodriguez, the one-hour drama revolves around a Chicano family in the deep suburbs of Los Angeles as...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hawaiian Crime Drama Based On ‘Hell-Bent’ Book In Works At HBO Max From Cris Cole & Seoul Street

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing Aloha MotherF**ker, a drama series based on Jason Ryan’s best-selling novel Hell-Bent. Mad Dogs creator Cris Cole will write the adaptation, which comes from Will Yun Lee and Mark and Christine Holder’s Seoul Street. In Aloha MotherF**ker, When cops fail to find her son’s killers, Renee, a divorced mom in her 40s, heads to Hawaii to start her own investigation. Here she uncovers rampant disorganized crime and systemic corruption within the police and legal system, before inadvertently finding a new place for herself in the world. The cat-and mouse-thriller is set in 1970s Hawaii, a dream vacation...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

David H. DePatie Dies: ‘The Pink Panther’ Cartoon Co-Creator & Producer Was 91

David H. DePatie, the animation producer who, along with partner Friz Freleng created one of the most enduring and recognizable cartoon characters of the last century in the Pink Panther, died Sept. 23 of natural causes in Gig Harbor, WA. He was 91. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery His death was announced in a Seattle Times obituary. In addition to the Pink Panther, which started as part of the main title credits for Blake Edwards’ 1963 heist comedy starring Peter Sellers before spinning off into its own cartoon shorts throughout the ’60s and ’70s,  DePatie-Freleng Enterprises generated...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Art#Travieso Productions#Chicano#American#La#Mad Hatter Entertainment#House Of Lies#Amazon Original#Connolly Co
theplaylist.net

‘The Tender Bar’ Trailer: George Clooney’s Latest Drama With Ben Affleck Hits Amazon Prime in January

George Clooney‘s acting credits have slightly dwindled over the past five years, but he’s still very much a Hollywood impact player on top of now also being a husband and family man. He’s directed two films, 2017’s “Suburbicon” and last year’s “Midnight Sky,” where he also starred. He also had a small role in the 2019 Hulu miniseries “Catch-22,” where he directed a handful of episodes and served as executive producer.
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Roth Celebrates a Lifetime in Primetime With a Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Peter Roth started his career in show business fresh out of Tufts University with the dream of becoming another Harold Prince or Joe Papp in theater. He couldn’t have known back in 1973 that he was destined to become the Peter Roth of television executives. “If you had a problem, you called Peter. If you needed advice, you called Peter. If you were wondering if you were doing your job well, Peter would beat you to the punch and call you, singing your praises, building you up and making you feel good,” says Julie Plec, a showrunner who worked with Roth...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Backer Among Producers Of Justin Chon’s Under-The-Radar Music Drama ‘Jamojaya’ Starring Rapper Rich Brian In Movie Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Details are emerging about Justin Chon’s (Blue Bayou) under-the-radar music drama Jamojaya, starring rapper Rich Brian. Recently wrapped in Hawaii, the film’s producing team includes Peter Luo (Crazy Rich Asians) and former Columbia/TriStar head Chris Lee. Chon wrote, directed, and produced the English-language feature, which sees rising Indonesian rapper Brian make his acting debut. Chon, whose Blue Bayou recently debuted at Cannes, has previously said the project is a “break-up story” of a father and son. The film charts the fallout after the son, whose career as a rapper is about to take off, hires a U.S manager and label to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
seattlepi.com

'Elite' Producer Zeta Studios Boards Julio Medem's Drama Series 'Jai Alai' (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Zeta Studios, producer of Netflix mega hit “Elite,” has boarded Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival honoree Julio Medem’s first foray into television, “Jai Alai.” It joins L.A. and Mexico City-based Panamericana Pictures, led by Mexican producer Eva Ruiz de Chavez, who had developed the show with Medem. Expressing excitement at...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

ABC Orders “L.A. Law” Sequel Series Pilot

ABC has ordered a pilot for a sequel to famed NBC legal drama series “L.A. Law” which ran for eight seasons and won 15 Emmys. Former star Blair Underwood will reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins while other cast members are also expected to return. The new take sees...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Seoul Hunters’: Korean Comedy From Cathy Shim & Robert Ben Garant Lands TruTV Pilot Order; Kim Young-Chul Also Stars

EXCLUSIVE: TruTV has handed a pilot order to Seoul Hunters, a sketch comedy show from Cathy Shim (Reno 911!) and Robert Ben Garant (Reno 911!, Night At The Museum), Big Breakfast and Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owen’s Propagate. Shim and Garant also star, along with up-and-coming comic Peter Kim (Fairfax) and popular Korean comedian and trot artist Kim Young-chul (Knowing Bros). Co-written by Shim, Garant and Kevin Healy and directed by Garant, Seoul Hunters is described as a cutting-edge comedy hybrid set in the world of a paranormal Korean ghost-hunting show, featuring both Korean-American and South Korean comedians in single-camera...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cohen Film Collection Preparing Major 4K Releases in 2022, Including ‘The Ballad of the Sad Café’

Cohen Film Collection is gearing up for a number of newly restored releases, among them Simon Callow’s 1991 drama “The Ballad of the Sad Café” and a number of Buster Keaton works. Part of New York-based Cohen Media Group, Cohen Film Collection restores classic films and re-releases them theatrically. It’s vast catalogue includes the Merchant Ivory collection, of which “The Ballad of the Sad Café” is a part. Based on the 1951 novella by Carson McCullers, the film stars Vanessa Redgrave, Keith Carradine and Rod Steiger. The George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York, is currently finishing the restoration of the film, which...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy