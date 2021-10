Which members of the Las Vegas Raiders will provide value in fantasy football on Sunday?. Derek Carr is still the 11th highest-scoring quarterback after a subpar performance last week. It is easy to point out that the offensive line has held him back, allowing 12 sacks so far. That can still be a factor for how Carr does this week as well. The Bears defense leads the league in sacks with 15. With defensive tackle Akiem Hicks listed as doubtful, that can make things easier. The Bears’ secondary is not what it used to be, so that will help even more. With that said, you should be cautious to start Carr this week and perhaps look at other options.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO