CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Metroid Dread Now Playable on PC (With Emulation)

By Malcolm Poole
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot even one week. hasn’t even existed for a week, and it’s already been fully emulated on PC. Nintendo’s first-party titles are the main selling point for the company’s consoles, offering players a wide swath of exclusive games coming out on a regular basis. Exclusivity like that is a major factor contributing to the brand’s unique identity (Playstation and Xbox game libraries have a lot more overlap, for instance), but like with all exclusive products, somebody somewhere will try to break down that barrier. And with a release as big as Metroid Dread, a lot of eyes have been looking for ways to play the game on PC.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
The Dad

Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Now Available for Pre-Order

Arrives on October 8th for Nintendo Switch. It’s the first 2D Metroid game in 17 years, and fans are rightfully excited. Not only are we getting a new Metroid game, but we’re going to be able to play it in style with this brand-new Metroid Dread Pro Controller… that unfortunately releases a month after the game comes out.
NFL
wccftech.com

Metroid Dread Appears in the Wild and is Already Running Perfectly on PC Via Yuzu

Metroid Dread, this week’s upcoming Switch exclusive, has seemingly already appeared in the wild and is perfectly playable on PC via the popular Yuzu emulator. The next Metroid installment won’t be released until this Friday, but freshly surfaced footage suggests that some people already managed to get their hands on a copy of the game, and based on this footage, the title runs pretty great on an Intel i5 7500 CPU and NVIDIA GTX 1050ti GPU. Now, the gameplay likely contains spoilers so if you don’t want to be spoiled, we advise not watching the Yuzu gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emulation#Playstation#Xbox#Switch
Gamespot

Metroid Dread Review: Space Truckin'

In the nearly two decades since the release of the last original side-scrolling entry in the Metroid franchise, the genre that the series pioneered has evolved exponentially. The metroidvania genre moniker alone is proof that Metroid's DNA has lived on throughout the lengthy hiatus. As Samus returns in Metroid Dread, it's undeniable that the series is entering a landscape that is littered with games that are indebted to it and in some cases improved on it. Nevertheless, Metroid Dread is a triumphant return for the bounty hunter—in large part because it remains true to its lineage. Like seeing an old friend for the first time in many years, Metroid Dread is charmingly familiar, an old-school side-scroller with a modern look and feel.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Sunblaze (PC)

ESRB Rating: T for Teen (Blood; Violence) Thanks to Bonus Stage Publishing for sending us a review copy!. The Veldt. The Danger Room. The Holodeck. Ender’s Game. P7J-989. One thing SciFi stories have taught us is that all forms of virtual reality will go haywire somehow, and the safeties will be disabled. This is the basic setup for precision platformer Sunblaze as you guide heroine-in-training Josie through an ever-escalating series of training exercises to escape the matrix and rescue her dad.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Metroid Dread Release Date: When is Metroid Dread coming out?

It’s finally here. ‘s release date is finally coming. We’ve always wanted to play Metroid as a metroidvania game on the go, and after the good ol’ days in the Gameboy Advance, we’re finally getting our wish. Metroid Dread Release Date: October 8, 2021. Metroid Dread releases exclusively on the...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Metroid Dread walkthrough, guides, and tips

Is a brutal and unrelenting example of a metroidvania game — a genre its predecessors helped name. Polygon’s Metroid Dread guides are here to help you along every step of your journey on planet ZDR and your battles with EMMI, from a beginner’s guide to walkthroughs and maps of every area, including boss fight star.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
thenerdstash.com

This Week (October 8) on Switch eShop: OLED and Metroid Dread

Just to remind you, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is now available in stores. But of course, what is a console without any game to play with? Whether you’re filling your new OLED or just looking for games to play on your old Switch, here’s the October 8 edition of Nintendo Switch eShop new releases and sales.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo's Switch Exclusive Metroid Dread Is Already Being Emulated On PC

Is very much the game of the moment, but it appears some people aren't even playing this new release on Nintendo's hardware. As highlighted by the folks over at PC Gamer, certain individuals are already running this title on open-source Switch emulators - increasing the resolution to 4K and unlocking the framerate.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Drogyga boss fight (Burenia) – Metroid Dread guide

’s Burenia Drogyga boss fight pits you against a octopus-like monster. The twist this time is that you’re underwater. Polygon’s Metroid Dread Drogyga boss fight guide will give you tips for both phases of the fight and show you the moves to watch for and how to avoid them. We’ll help you defeat the Burenia boss.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Kraid boss fight (Cataris) – Metroid Dread guide

’s Cataris Kraid boss fight pits you against a chained, dragon-like monster. It’s much, much harder than your first fight against Corpius. Kraid boss fight guide will give you tips for every phase of the fight. We’ll help you defeat the dragon boss and claim the Diffusion Beam suit upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Wire

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Metroid Dread Are Now Available in Stores

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today, the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family of systems is now available in stores. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. This new system gives people another option to play the vast and growing library of Nintendo Switch games how they want and where they want.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

MMORPG Bless Unleashed Roadmap Has Been Revealed

Bless Unleashed’s Official Roadmap For 2021 to 2022 Has Been Unveiled. Bless Unleashed is a fantasy MMORPG that released on PC in August 2021 and allows players to venture around a mysterious world with their friends as they fight enemies and explore the lands. As an MMORPG, fans expect consistent and constant updates and contents to keep the game fresh, as MMORPG players are known to rip through content and love the grind. Fans of Bless Unleashed should be pleased to know that the developers have a working plan as they progress the game into the first half of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Riders Republic playable tomorrow on PC; pre-load now

Riders Republic will be playable for free tomorrow, 12 October, on PC. Ubisoft today dropped the news alongside the confirmation that pre-loading is available right this second. Pre-loading of this very limited trial kicked off at 6.00 pm AEDT today, ahead of the actual free-to-play period that runs between 6.00...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Bloodborne Producer Joins Team Ninja Following Departure From Sony

Bloodborne Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa Has Joined Team Ninja, A Popular Video Game Studio. Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio has released some major titles in the past years, with one of the biggest and most popular being Bloodborne. Bloodborne is an action role-playing game that released on the PlayStation 4 in 2015 and still has its fanbase today, as it offers various challenges and exciting gameplay. Masaaki Yamagiwa, a producer for Bloodborne, Deracine and Tokyo Jungle, announced his departure from Sony Interactive Entertainment in February, stating via Twitter, “I’m leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of this month…I’m going to continue working hard on creating games. Many thanks to everyone!”. Almost eight months later, the producer has now joined Team Ninja.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

8 of The Most Terrifying Video Games on the PlayStation 5

8 PS5 Games To Sink Your Teeth Into This Spooky Season. It’s the time of year when the grotesque skitter from the shadows, in a glorious celebration of the macabre. As we tip-toe closer to Halloween, darkness sweeps over the industry and players dig through their collection of video game cadavers for repugnant titles that drip with morbid malice. With this in mind, we slice up the PS5 library and shovel through the remains to find the best horror games available this fall.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Strange First Person Narrative Adventure Game Grotto Coming Soon

The first-person, mystical narrative adventure Grotto is coming to PC on October 20. It will also release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch later next year. Based on what I’ve seen so far, this is a game that is definitely on my list to try. I absolutely love the art style, and the game has a unique premise.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Battlefield 2042 is Excellent and Disappointing at The Same Time

With an immense, sprawling map divided into sectors, 128-player matches, future-war toys like murder robots and a sky teeming with helicopters, planes and a launching rocket, Battlefield 2042 definitely feels like a hybrid of the old, familiar game and a lot of new ideas, even if not all of them are super consequential. I had the chance to play a beta version of one map and one mode on the PS5 version of the game, and I came away both impressed and just a tiny bit skeptical.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy