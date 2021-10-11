Dallas Cowboys open up as four-point favorites for Week 6 at the New England Patriots

We have reached Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season and for the first time the Dallas Cowboys sit atop the NFC East. All feels right in the world. Dallas has a perfect record within the division (they are only 1-0 so no need to freak out) and has made it through their toughest two-game stretch of the season with a .500 record. The fact that the tough stretch was literally their first two games has led to a point where the schedule is starting to soften up for them.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO