Dallas Cowboys open up as four-point favorites for Week 6 at the New England Patriots

By Blogging The Boys
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys will be taking their four-game win streak on the road next week, all the way up to the northeast where they will face the New England Patriots. The Patriots are coming off a close win over the Houston Texans, but are only 2-3 on the 2021 season. They are still struggling in the post-Tom Brady era as they search for an identity while breaking in a rookie quarterback.

