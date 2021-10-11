Dallas Cowboys open up as four-point favorites for Week 6 at the New England Patriots
The Dallas Cowboys will be taking their four-game win streak on the road next week, all the way up to the northeast where they will face the New England Patriots. The Patriots are coming off a close win over the Houston Texans, but are only 2-3 on the 2021 season. They are still struggling in the post-Tom Brady era as they search for an identity while breaking in a rookie quarterback.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0