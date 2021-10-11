Panama-Buena Vista Union School District to hold “Boo to the Flu” clinic

The Panama-Buena Union School District will be holding a free flu clinic on Oct. 13 for school district employees, students and their families.

Flu vaccines will be available for anyone 3 years of age or older.

The clinic will be held in the Tevis Jr. High School parking lot from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the district. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and the onsite staff will assist them.

The district is asking participants to register online before coming to the clinic.

If you are not part of PBVUSD or cannot make the clinic, you can call the Kern County Department of Public Health to schedule an appointment for a flu shot at 661-321-3000.

