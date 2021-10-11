What the top ten of the College Football Playoff might have looked like after Week 6
For all intents and purposes, the college football season is halfway over. That means we’re getting closer and closer to the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings on November 2. By then, we’ll have a much better idea of who stacks up where because Ohio State will have played Penn State, Michigan will have done battle against Michigan State, and other key matchups across the country will have taken place.
But we’re not waiting until then to speculate, because well — that’s one of the things we do best in throwing caution to the wind. There’s still a lot that will transpire in the next few weeks during this zainey college football season, but here’s what we think the top ten of the College Football Playoff rankings could have been if released after Week 6.
10
Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)
Reason for the Ranking
Ohio State has continued to look fantastic and pass the eye test, but there’s still not a statement win. There will be plenty of opportunity for one with the loaded and highly ranked Big Ten East to deal with, but for now, OSU just sneaks into the top ten until we start to see ranked wins.
9
Oregon Ducks (4-1)
Reason for the Ranking
Oregon didn’t look very impressive in the loss to Stanford, but it still has one of the best wins of the season, over a highly ranked Ohio State team on the road. That holds water with the CFP committee, so the Ducks would slide into the top ten ahead of the Buckeyes because of the head-to-head.
8
Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)
Reason for the Ranking
The committee does seem to value close losses against quality competition, but mostly when it comes to the SEC. There’s still a perception out there that the top teams in the Big Ten might be overrated, and a loss to Iowa, albeit a close one on the road, would knock Penn State down the rankings but still keep it in the top ten.
7
Kentucky Wildcats (6-0)
Reason for the Ranking
Kentucky has a very good win against Florida and is still undefeated as an SEC squad. Like it or not, there is a sometimes unintentional SEC bias, so the Wildcats would get a little extra credit for beating a Gator squad that came just two points away from upsetting Alabama. We’ll know more about Big Blue against Georgia this weekend.
6
Michigan Wolverines (6-0)
Reason for the Ranking
I’m still not sure whether I believe Michigan is really a top ten team, but it just keeps winning. In a deep and top-heavy league, being unbeaten would be enough for the committee to give the Wolverines the benefit of the doubt. They need to make a statement win somewhere along the way though, and that opportunity will come soon enough.
5
Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)
Reason for the Ranking
If you think that the CFP committee would be willing to drop Alabama after a loss to an unranked SEC team, you haven’t been paying attention. In some regards, the Tide have earned the benefit of the doubt, but there’s no denying the free pass the program often gets. All you have to do is look at the AP and Coaches Polls to see that the fall wouldn’t be that far. The national brand and history plays well.
4
Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0)
Reason for the Ranking
Cincinnati has passed every test on the season with flying colors, including an impressive win on the road against Notre Dame. Right or wrong, its playoff fate probably rests in how well the Irish finish the season. For now, there’s hope, and as long as the Bearcats keep winning, they’ll be in the picture.
3
Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)
Reason for the Ranking
Oklahoma has found a way to win in some of the ugliest ways this year, but you have to give the Sooners credit for finding a way. It looked for all the world like they would fall from the ranks of the unbeaten but has a furious rally to knock off rival Texas on Saturday. Being undefeated in a Power 5 conference at this point in the season is enough to keep you up among the best in the eyes of the committee.
2
Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0)
Reason for the Ranking
Iowa owns the best win of any team in the top ten and as such, would be very high in the CFP rankings. There’s still a lot of work to do, but the Hawkeyes’ ability to create turnovers and play sound defense have them in a position to crash the party if they can get past a few more tough games.
1
Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)
Reason for the Ranking
There’s no denying that the Georgia Bulldogs have looked more impressive than any other team in the country this year. While the offense may still be figuring things out, the defense is a dominant unit that is going to create challenges for any team out there. It’s hard to see the Bulldogs losing until they get to Atlanta. Funnier things have happened, but they are the class of college football right now with the eye test, metrics, and anything else you want to use as a separating measurement.
