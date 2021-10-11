CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water shut off in New Leipzig due to leak, leaving residents with questions

By Mike Dandrea
 3 days ago

New Leipzig had its water shut off after a leak sent hundreds of gallons of water rushing out from a fire hydrant, affecting residents of the community.

Water has been shut off in New Leipzig since Saturday night as a result of this leaking fire hydrant, leaving residents wondering when the water will be turned back on.

The leak occurred at the corner of 2nd and East 5th Avenue, leaving the city’s lone maintenance crewman, Steve, to work some very long hours.

“Last Saturday night, the water was turned off around 9, 10 o’clock and, he was out there. Steve, he was out there doing this, he was out trying to find the leak, and he found it, it was pretty obvious. But then we have shut off valves all over the town, we have water valves, and so, he couldn’t find them,” said resident Gregory Bruce.

Bruce filmed the crews hard at work, but he says that it should not be as difficult as it was to find the shut-off valves, stating that the infrastructure is to blame.

He said that the sewer lines and water lines were put in after the roads in the town were paved, making it harder to get to the pipes.

“I think that’s the biggest problem, is, nobody knows exactly where everything is to shut off the water, so they just shut off the main system, and everybody in town suffers,” said Bruce.

Although the town has a large percentage of senior citizens, the town has come together to make the situation easier for its neighbors.

Even Mayor Benjamin Morgan was digging out in the trenches to help find the shut-off valves.

But Morgan said others have also stepped up to the plate.

“We have Grant Daniels, who went and picked up a tote of water for everyone to come down and kind of get buckets of water to fill their toilets and to have a little bit of water in their house,” said Morgan.

Even with community members pitching in, there is still one obstacle standing in the way of allowing water to flow through the taps again.

“We’re kind of at the mercy of outside contractors to come in and get it, and we can’t exactly tell them to stop what they’re doing and come to our aid,” said Morgan.

Several businesses in town remain closed due to the lack of water, but it’s expected to be turned on as early as Tuesday.

New Leipzig is home to 218 North Dakotans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Although outside contractors were called to help fix the leak, the water could remain shut off until Friday.

