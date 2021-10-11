CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Authentic casting ignores craft of acting, says Succession’s Brian Cox

By Nadia Khomami
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pKl2_0cOBEWGw00
Brian Cox on the likes of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk: ‘We don’t need to go into space. Where’s their sense of proportion?”

The Succession star Brian Cox has said authentic casting, where roles are reserved for actors with the same lived experiences as a character, ignores the “craft of acting”.

Cox, who plays the media tycoon Logan Roy in the hit HBO show, said he had spent a lot of his recent time off from filming watching movies, including Russell Crowe as a mathematician with mental illness in A Beautiful Mind and Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.

“Both brilliant performances,” Cox told the Radio Times. “My wife said: ‘Well, of course, they wouldn’t be allowed to do that now.’ I said: ‘What do you mean?’ And she said: ‘Well, they’re not disabled or mentally ill.’ But that’s wrong, because it’s acting, it’s a piece of craft.”

Casting a severely disabled or mentally ill person to play such a part “might be exploitative”, the 75-year-old added.

Cox landed his defining TV role at 71 in Succession, which premiered in 2018, more than 50 years after his small-screen debut in a Wednesday play on BBC One. He was the first big-screen incarnation of Hannibal Lecter, and has played Hermann Göring (in the 2000 mini-series Nuremberg) and Winston Churchill (in 2017’s Churchill).

Cox has also played numerous Shakespearean leads, including King Lear at the National Theatre in 1990, in which he portrayed the titular character as paranoid and angry. The themes are similar to those in Succession, with Roy’s surname even deriving from roi, the French word for king – making him “King Logan”.

While Succession has been interpreted as a satirical expose of the Murdoch family, references to media tycoons and businessmen in the show are broad – with nods to Robert Maxwell, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

“There are bits of all of them in Logan,” Cox said. “But also the family have increasingly become their own thing. And actually one of the reasons I like Logan is that he would never do what fucking [Richard] Branson or Musk or Bezos did: ‘Let’s go up in the sky because we need more spaceships.’ No, we don’t need more spaceships. What is happening to the planet that we need more rubble up in the sky? We don’t need to go into space. Where’s their head, their sense of proportion, their living in the real world?”

Cox’s memoir: Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, is released this month. In the book he writes about fatherhood and the trauma of losing his own father at an early age.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Succession star Brian Cox: ‘I’m enjoying this. It’s like confession…’

Over the years, I have crossed paths several times with the Dundonian actor Brian Cox. In 2002, I interviewed him for the BBC about the controversial US indie film L.I.E., of which he remains particularly proud. We met again in Shetland, where I co-curate the annual Screenplay film festival, when he was campaigning for Scottish independence. More recently we did a podcast together in which he enthused about his love of Danny Kaye in the 1955 comedy The Court Jester, a film he rewatches every year. No wonder, then, that reading his hugely entertaining autobiography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, feels like catching up with an old friend.
MOVIES
The Independent

Succession star Brian Cox says his character Logan Roy was supposed to be killed off in first season

Succession star Brian Cox has revealed his character, Logan Roy, was initially meant to die in the show’s first season.The actor has portrayed the patriarch on the HBO series since it premiered in 2018. He will reprise the role when season three begins on 17 October.While fans might find it hard to imagine the series without Logan’s bullish presence, Cox told The Guardian in a recent interview that his run on the show was supposed to be much shorter.“Originally, I was supposed to die at the end of the first series,” the actor said.“But I think they realised that...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Brian Cox defends non-disabled actors playing disabled roles: ‘It’s acting, it’s a piece of craft’

Actor Brian Cox has criticised the push towards authentic casting, arguing that it does a disservice to the “craft” of acting.“Authentic casting” refers here to the practice of casting roles with actors who have the same lived experiences – with, for instance, disabled roles going to disabled actors. Speaking to the Radio Times, Succession star Cox discussed the films he had watched recently, such as A Beautiful Mind and The Theory of Everything.A Beautiful Mind starred Russell Crowe as a mathematician who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, while The Theory of Everything saw Eddie Redmayne play the late Stephen Hawking,...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3: Brian Cox on potential season 4 future

We know that the Succession season 3 premiere is poised to arrive on HBO this coming Sunday … so what’s coming beyond that? Is there a chance at a season 4 down the road?. It goes without saying that we’d love for there to be more of the show at some point. Unfortunately, there’s just no guarantee of that happening. HBO shows have a tendency to go out on a high note, and the network is not altogether obsessed with dragging things out over a long period of time.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Maxwell
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Stephen King
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Hermann Göring
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Stephen Hawking
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 video: Brian Cox, cast take on fan questions

In just one week’s time the Succession season 3 premiere is going to arrive on HBO, and there is SO much ground the show has to cover. They have to cover the aftermath of Kendall’s big move in the finale, whether it be what Logan Roy does next to how the rest of his kids react. We know that there was a lot of uncertainty within the world of Waystar Royco before but now, the cup of crazy is running over in totally new ways.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

‘There was always an excuse to take a drink’: Succession’s Alan Ruck on Ferris Bueller, booze and bouncing back

Alan Ruck is talking to me by video about the present, but he appears to be sitting in the past. The present we are discussing is the forthcoming third season of Succession, the wildly adored HBO series about plutocracies and dysfunctional families, created by Jesse Armstrong, a co-creator of Peep Show. Ruck plays Connor, the neglected eldest son of a media magnate, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Like all the actors on the show – as the Guardian’s unofficial Succession correspondent, I have interviewed Cox and Jeremy Strong – Ruck has thought deeply about his character and is very eloquent on the subject. It is, however, a little hard to focus on what he’s saying because the bright and spacious kitchen in which he’s sitting bears a striking resemblance to another kitchen audiences associate with him. More than 30 years before Ruck played Connor, he was Cameron Frye, another neglected son of a cruel and wealthy man, in the 1986 John Hughes classic film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Alan, I say, are you actually sitting in Ferris Bueller’s kitchen?
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

The Roy family reunite! Succession's Sarah Snook and on-screen husband Matthew Macfadyen cosy up alongside Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for glittering season three premiere in New York

The cast of HBO's hit drama Succession turned out in style for the glittering premiere of the show's third season in New York City on Tuesday evening. The actors reunited ahead of the hotly-anticipated new season, which will see the fallout after Logan's son Kendall, (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong) explosively outed his father for the dirty dealings within his company Waystar RoyCo.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Fatherhood#Succession#The Radio Times#Bbc One#The National Theatre#French
Vanity Fair

Brian Cox Happily Tells Us to “F--k Off” at the Succession Season Three Premiere

“I’m going to grind up his fucking bones to make my bread,” barks ruthless billionaire Logan Roy in the season three opener of HBO’s Succession, after his scheming son Kendall publicly accuses him of being complicit in his media company’s sexual misconduct. The Murdoch-esque family drama with Shakespearean depictions of...
TV SERIES
CNBC

'Succession's' Brian Cox: TV is so actor-friendly right now

Actor Brian Cox joins Closing Bell ahead of this weekend's season premier of 'Succession' on HBO. Cox plays one of the show's main characters. Television is really so actor-friendly now, and I love that and I love that aspect of it, he tells Wilfred Frost.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Succession season 3: Release date, cast and plot for HBO's family feud

Get ready for more deliciously disloyal family feuding as Succession season 3 descends toward a helipad near you this weekend. HBO's razor-sharp drama, which returns on Sunday, Oct. 17, once again pits members of the Roy dynasty against one another in their never-ending acid-tongued battle, but will new faces Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody help or hinder the family that loves to hate? Will Roman and Gerri get serious? And will Kendall treat us to another cringe-worthy rap? As we wait to find out, check out the latest trailer to see Logan go "full f***ing beast!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

The 'Succession' Cast Breaks Down What's in Store for Season 3 (Exclusive)

Two years after season 2 ended in October 2019, Succession is finally back with its third season. Despite the delay, the Emmy-winning HBO drama picks up where things left off in the shocking finale as the series continues to follow the lives of the Roy family as its members viciously fight for control of Waystar RoyCo and stake claim in what they think is rightfully theirs. Speaking with ET’s Rachel Smith ahead of the premiere, the ensemble cast, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and others, teased what’s in store for season 3, which is easily the best that creator and showrunner Jesse Strong has delivered yet.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy