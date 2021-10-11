CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Opinion: Census Finds U.S. Hispanics More Numerous and Better Educated Than Ever

By Raoul Lowery Contreras
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8Y03_0cOBDeQ500
A diverse crowd on the Oceanside Pier. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The first thing a Hispanic writer or journalist discovers is that non-Hispanic writers and journalists have no clue about Hispanics.

Every presidential election, analysis of the Hispanic vote for President is looked at by people who have no clue about how to analyze the Hispanic vote to begin with because they know so little about the people they are writing about.

First, consider the diversity in the Hispanic community, which of course you can also call the Latino community.

What you can’t call it is the Latinx community. Six out of ten prefer to be called Hispanic or Latino. Between 2% and 4% prefer the newly invented word “LatinX.”

Cubans refuse to accept anything but Cuban or Hispanic. It’s the same with Puerto Ricans as well as most Mexican Americans.

The 2020 Census reported these numbers:

  • There are 62.1 million Hispanics in the United States. That’s 19% of the population, or nearly one-in-five Americans. The 2020 number is 11 million more than the 2010 census counted.
  • The top three Hispanic states are California with 15.6 million Hispanics — 39% of the state. Texas was second with 11.4 million, also 39%, and Florida third with 5.7 million, or 26%.

For those worried that English may be losing its primacy , there is this enlightening info from the Census — 72% of all Hispanics say they speak English “well.” Twenty years ago, just 59% claimed to speak English well. Among native-born Hispanics, 91% say they speak English well.

And for those concerned about educational standards, the Census reports 42% of Hispanics over 25 have attended college, compared to 36% in 2010. The percentage of Hispanics with college degrees has increased to 18% from 13% in a decade.

In fact, Hispanics now make up 19% of college students — equal to their share of the population — and are second only to Asians in entering college.

Now, who are these increasingly well educated Americans?

There’s no surprise here except to the journalists who know so little about Hispanics that they give Cubans, Puerto Ricans and other Central and South American Hispanics far more attention than their numbers warrant.

It’s critical to understand that people of Mexican origin are the largest Hispanic group by a wide margin. The 2020 Census reported 61.5% of the 62.1 million Hispanics are of Mexican origin.

Puerto Ricans, including 3 million in Puerto Rico, make up 9.7%; Cubans, 3.9%; Salvadorans, 3.9%; Dominicans, 3.3% and Guatemalans, 2.7%. All other identifiable Hispanic nationalities are less than 2% each.

The final 2020 Census number that is important is that four in five Hispanics are U.S. citizens, mostly born here.

So Hispanics are more numerous and better educated than ever. They are also America’s youngest ethnic group at a median age of 30.

For Pentagon watchers, one in five U.S. Marines — those in “combat arms” who carry weapons — are of Mexican origin.

America, we are here.

Raoul Lowery Contreras is a Marine Corps veteran, political consultant and author of the new book White Anglo-Saxon Protestants (WASPS) & Mexicans. His work has appeared in the New American News Service of the New York Times Syndicate.

Comments / 0

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: Keeping up with state's Hispanic, Latino growth

The changing faces across any decade should be impossible to miss, yet too often become invisible. Hard data in the latest U.S. Census figures makes it clear that the Hispanic and Latino population in Connecticut is growing faster than any other group, a trend that seems likely to continue. As Oct. 15 marks the end of Hispanic Heritage Month, Connecticut needs to consider how it serves these residents in the future.
IMMIGRATION
Documented

How the Pandemic Impacted Five Latina Immigrant Housekeepers

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. A report by the National Domestic Workers Alliance revealed 90% of domestic workers lost their jobs by the end of March 2020, and three out of four were the primary breadwinners within […] The post How the Pandemic Impacted Five Latina Immigrant Housekeepers appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
dailybruin.com

Opinion: Bruins should be more knowledgeable about Hispanic diversity

“Gracias!” I said, accepting my taco from an employee of the food truck parked on the corner of Broxton and Le Conte avenues. For background, I’m not Hispanic. I’m Filipino – you’d know that just by looking at me. I still hoped, though, that my single-word exchange did something to brighten the taco truck worker’s evening.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Hispanics#Mexican People#Non Hispanic#Latino#Cubans#Puerto Ricans#Mexican Americans#Asians
uticaphoenix.net

More Latino students than ever are trying to get their

The USA TODAY Network launched a series on the Latino community in the U.S. called Hecho en USA, or made in America. Roughly 80% of all Latinos living in the U.S. are American citizens. But media coverage of Hispanics tends to focus on immigration and crime, instead of how Latino families live, work and learn in their hometowns. Hecho en USA tells the stories of the nation’s 59.9 million Latinos – a growing economic and cultural force, many of whom are increasingly born in the United States.
SOCIETY
ricethresher.org

​​Reconsider using the terms Hispanic, Latino and Latinx

Before Hispanic Heritage Month officially ends, I would like to take a moment to write about the labels those of us of Latin American heritage use to describe ourselves. At Rice, club names, course titles and survey questions often defer to pan-ethnic labels, like Hispanic or Latino, even though most people tend to use their national origin group as a primary identifier, as in the example of “Mexican American.” These pan-ethnic labels are problematic. Although they in some ways unify Latin American communities, they often leave out others, like Afro-Latinos and indigenous Latinos. My goal here is not to dissuade people from using pan-ethnic labels; as history has shown, they can be useful, to some degree. However, my intention is for all of us, Latinos and non-Latinos alike, to use them wisely — with the understanding that the Latino community cannot be condensed into one culturally, ethnically or even linguistically homogeneous group. With that in mind, I hope that we as a Rice community continue to discuss and re-evaluate our language even after Hispanic Heritage Month ends.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NBC News

Group to use $2.5 million award to vaccinate more Latinos against Covid

A U.S.-Mexico philanthropic group that has partnered with Mexican consulates and nonprofit organizations hopes a $2.5 million award will help further whittle the number of unvaccinated people. Andy Carey, executive director of the U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership, said a $2.5 million award from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

The 'Digital divide' hits rural Black Americans hardest, study finds

Nearly 40% of rural Black Americans have no internet at home and the lack of available services and cost contribute to the digital gap. A $1 trillion-plus infrastructure package that passed the U.S. Senate, currently stalled in the House, would steer $65 billion to expanding broadband access. The bill would...
SOCIETY
Laredo Morning Times

Multiracial Americans could represent America's future, some say

Tony Luna was once again being asked to choose one of his racial identities over the other. He firmly believed in the anti-racism training his workplace was offering. But the instructor told him he had to pick a group for the program - either the one for White people, or the one for people of color.
SOCIETY
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

STEVE BAKKE: The Constitution is needed more than ever

It’s a sign of the times. Our government, institutions, history, national pride, and even the motivations for our founding are being questioned. What starts as a well-intentioned evaluation with plans for improvement has too often ended in condemnation without practical solutions. We must reject any temptation to ignore elements of...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden to let even more illegal immigrant criminals stay in US

With Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations already at historic lows , Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memo today instructing ICE agents to deport even fewer illegal immigrants convicted of criminal activity in the United States. “Whether a noncitizen poses a current threat to public safety is not to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy