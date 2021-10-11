Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 19:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Berrien; Cass A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cass and southeastern Berrien Counties through 730 PM EDT At 701 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Georgetown, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Niles and Edwardsburg around 710 PM EDT. Cassopolis around 715 PM EDT. Dowagiac around 720 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH