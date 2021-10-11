Special Weather Statement issued for Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 19:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building before these storms arrive. Target Area: Van Buren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Van Buren County through 800 PM EDT At 700 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near South Bend Indiana, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hartford and Decatur around 730 PM EDT. Lawton around 735 PM EDT. Paw Paw and Bangor around 740 PM EDT. South Haven and Mattawan around 745 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gobles, Grand Junction, Keeler, Covert, Pine Grove, Lawrence, Kendall, Breedsville, Glendale and Bloomingdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH