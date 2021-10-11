CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for McLean by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCLEAN COUNTY At 602 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chenoa to near Colfax, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chenoa, Colfax, Cropsey, Anchor and Weston. This includes Interstate 55 between mile markers 185 and 186. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

