CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodford County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Woodford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Woodford THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WOODFORD COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Illinois. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northeastern Woodford County until 615 pm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Former Boeing pilot involved in Max testing indicted

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Woodford County, IL
State
Illinois State
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Central Illinois#Extreme Weather#15 10 00#Tornado Watch

Comments / 0

Community Policy