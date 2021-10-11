Severe Weather Statement issued for Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Woodford THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WOODFORD COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Illinois. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northeastern Woodford County until 615 pm.