CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch Bill Belichick’s Postgame Speech After Patriots’ Win Over Texans: ‘Needed 60 Good Minutes Of Football, And We Got 30’

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDEmr_0cOBD6gk00

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick likely wasn’t happy at all with his team at halftime on Sunday, as the Patriots trailed the Texans 15-9. His mood likely soured a little more early in the third quarter, when an interception and a flea flicker had his team down 22-9.

But over the course of 60 minutes, the Patriots proved to be better than the Texans. Thus, Belichick was a bit happier in the locker room after the game than he was at halftime.

“All right, that’s the way to keep fighting, OK? We needed 60 minutes of good football, and we got 30. That’s what we said at halftime. We got the 30 we needed,” Belichick said in the celebratory postgame locker room, in a video released by the Patriots.

Belichick credited the “blocked punt” as a major momentum swing, though that was more of a Texans-punting-the-ball-off-their-own-guy play than it was a blocked punt. And he gave credit to the defensive performance after that Houston touchdown early in the second half.

Belichick also gave a special shoutout to the offensive line, which was without four starters yet performed well in the win.

“How ’bout this offensive line?” Belichick asked, drawing a roar from everyone in the locker room.

Longtime team captain Matthew Slater addressed the team after Belichick, and he had vocal praise for the O-line and for kicker Nick Folk.

“Brother Folk? Steady Eddie, man,” Slater said.

The video concluded with the trademark “Aww yeah!” celebration, which began with Tedy Bruschi in the early 2000s and has been carried on by Slater for many years. The Patriots may not have been celebrating as many victories as they’re used to since the start of the 2020 season, but the celebration remains the same.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Darrelle Revis Didn’t Enjoy Playing With Patriots, Suggests Nobody In Locker Room Likes Playing In New England

BOSTON (CBS) — In terms of winning championships, future Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis had exactly one successful season in his NFL career. Revis appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Channing Crowder and Jared Odrick and spoke about his time in New England. After speaking negatively about the tension within the walls of Gillette Stadium, Revis was asked directly if he enjoyed his one season playing in New England.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tedy Bruschi
NBC Sports

Report: Bill Belichick pays visit to Bucs' locker room postgame

In the aftermath of a 19-17 loss for the New England Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick reportedly paid a visit to the visitor's locker room. After sharing a brief embrace immediately following the game with Tom Brady, Albert Breer reported that Belichick went across Gillette Stadium to the locker room of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Brady was believed to still be.
NFL
New York Post

Eric Mangini nearly fought Bill Belichick after Patriots coach blew off his wife

The tension between Eric Mangini and Bill Belichick nearly erupted into a physical fight between the coaches, according to a new book. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham unpacks the brilliance and drama behind the Patriots dynasty in his new book, “It’s Better to be Feared”, which included a run-in at the 2008 league meetings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#60 Minutes#American Football#Patriots
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy