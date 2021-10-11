7 things to know about Africanized honey bees in Arizona

Africanized honey bees. Experts say out of ALL of Arizona's venomous creatures, they are responsible for the most deaths.

Think of it this way, 500 stings equals one rattlesnake bite.

See just how dangerous these insects are in the video above!

SAFETY TIPS:

If you encounter one, leave the area immediately, call 911 and notify a beekeeper. If you disrupt a hive, cover your head and run straight to shelter. Whatever you do, do NOT flail your arms.