Korean netizens remain angered and disturbed by Oliver Tree's usage of Jonghyun's funeral photo despite his apology
On October 10, American singer Oliver Tree posted an apology on his personal Instagram in response to K-Pop fans demanding an apology from him for using late Jonghyun's funeral photo for his promotions. He wrote, "In regards to the Jonghyun photo, I want to apologize to him and everyone who was hurt by the image that was posted on my accounts years ago. I had no intention of hurting anyone."www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0