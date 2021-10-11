MNF open thread: Colts at Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Count Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott among those who weren’t fans of the cheap shot Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle took at Tavon Young late in Monday night’s game.
“Jack Doyle don’t let me see you again brah, don’t disrespect Tay like that,” Elliott tweeted Tuesday.
Elliott, who was inactive Monday, was referring to the moment Doyle pushed his teammate’s helmet into the turf while getting to his feet following a play late in the fourth quarter. Young got up and retaliated by shoving Doyle, who sold the shove with a flop worthy of an Oscars nod.
Young was flagged...
Comments / 0