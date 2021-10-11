MNF open thread: Colts at Ravens

After five games, it’s hard to tell how good the Ravens might be. Their defense is a mess largely because of poor tackling. It’s hit or miss with the offense, especially up front, because they have struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. But here is the one constant about the 2021 Ravens: As long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the field, they have a chance to win. Regardless of ...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO