Jared Leto 'gassed' in protest

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Leto was "tear gassed" after accidentally getting caught up in an anti-vaccination protest. The 49-year-old singer-and-actor shared photos and videos of protestors clashing with police in riot gear in Rome on Saturday (09.10.21) night and explained he'd accidentally got stuck in the middle of the demonstration.

Jared Leto Says He 'Got Teargassed' During Vaccine Protest in Italy

The actor shared footage of police in riot gear, as well as injured protesters to his Instagram Stories on Saturday. There were no stunt doubles, no script and his was the only camera. Jared Leto took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to share his experiences in the middle of what he said he believes was a COVID-19 vaccine protest.
Jared Letto has revealed he was teargassed after getting inadvertently caught up in an anti-Covid pass protest in Rome. The Oscar-winning actor, 49 - who will next be seen on screen in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci - is reportedly in the Italian capital with his band 30 Seconds To Mars.
