Mo Miller reacts to Dana White’s Contender Series snub, believes he’s ‘still best in the world’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMo Miller became the first person on this season of Dana White’s Contender Series to win a fight but not walk away with a UFC contract. Miller improved to 6-0 with a dominant unanimous decision win over the previously undefeated Brandon Lewis at September’s DWCS Season 5: Week 3 event and was the only fighter on the card that didn’t end up getting an opportunity to fight in the octagon.

