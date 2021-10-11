Drake’s party for son

“My Mount Rushmore is me with four different expressions.”. Although this line from Drake’s 2018 song “Survival” is meant to flex on the rest of the rap game, it also serves as a metaphor for his dynamic career. From his early introduction to the spotlight as a child actor to his transition between rapper and R&B singer, Drake has never stayed in one lane. Whether it’s the vulnerable melodies of “Take Care” or the braggadocious slaps on “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” Drake’s versatility is his greatest strength. Unfortunately, his attempt to compact all of the voices and styles that justified his status into one magnum opus has resulted in the sonic mess of an album that is “Certified Lover Boy.”

