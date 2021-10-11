CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt County, TX

Search underway for missing teenager

By Herald-Banner staff report
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 3 days ago
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s help Monday in locating a teenager who had been missing for nine days.

Kaiden Lee Allen, 16, of Caddo Mills was last reported seen Oct. 2. Allen was with her friends at Shenanigans in Rockwall. Allen planned to spend the night with a friend, but left with a Hispanic male by the name of Fredo, whom she met online. Allen contacted a friend asking for help to get a hotel room in Deep Ellum in Dallas.

Fredo is from Houston and could be driving a Gray Dodge Challenger.

Allen is a Caucasian female, five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair

Anyone with information, is asked to call the Hunt County Sheriff at 903-453-6800.

