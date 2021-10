CHICAGO (CBS) — With booster shots now available, DuPage County is once again ramping up for COVID-19 vaccines. The Community Vaccination Clinic re-opened Wednesday. Boosters are available if you’re eligible. And if you’re not vaccinated at all, you can also get your first shots there. You’ll need an appointment. Click here for more information on when to schedule your COVID-19 through the DuPage County Health Department.

DUPAGE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO