Daily Swim Coach Workout #572

The 'HydraTech' water weighted training vest is focused on helping advanced athletes supercharge their workout routines and even bring their equipment with them wherever they go. The vest works by utilizing a series of bladders that can be filled with water before being placed back into the external pouch. The water swishing back and forth will add in additional challenges by requiring the wearer to work harder to move swiftly or keep themselves in the right form.

WORKOUTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO