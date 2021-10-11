CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jill Biden to campaign with McAuliffe on Friday

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
First lady Jill Biden will stump for Terry McAuliffe (D) in Richmond on Friday, as the former Virginia governor campaigns for a second term.

The first lady’s appearance on the campaign trail, announced by the White House on Monday, comes as polls show that McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin are neck-in-neck less than a month before Election Day.

A poll released last week by Emerson College and Nexstar Media Group found that the race is in dead heat among likely Virginia voters: McAuliffe secured 49 percent support, while Youngkin has 48 percent.

One percent of voters said they are planning to vote for someone else, and 2 percent said they are still undecided.

Additionally, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the race from “lean Democratic” to “toss-up” last month.

In-person early voting kicked off in the state last month. The race marks the first gubernatorial election where in-person early voting and no-excuse mail voting are available to the electorate in Virginia, according to Politico.

Onlookers from inside and outside the beltway are closely watching the off-year gubernatorial race as it marks one of the first times voters will head to the polls in the Biden administration.

Experts say it could serve as a harbinger for next year’s midterm elections.

A number of Democratic big-wigs are now making appearances in the commonwealth to stump for McAuliffe, including former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who is slated to hit the campaign trail on Sunday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was alongside McAuliffe campaigning in Virginia last month, and President Biden stumped for the former governor in July.

WashingtonExaminer

Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The new deadline to pass Biden's agenda is coming up fast

Bertha Alemany a happy birthday (she's one!)? Do you have strong feelings about candy corn? Email us securely: earlytips@washpost.com. 🚨: Our colleague Michael Scherer scoops that a Republican nonprofit with close ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is kicking off a $10 million ad campaign attacking three Democratic senators up for reelection next year over their support for Democrats' still-unfinished child care, health care and climate change bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Obama and Jill Biden will campaign for former Virginia Gov Terry McAuliffe with the polls narrowing in the race and after he admitted Joe was 'unpopular' in his state

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has invited former President Barack Obama to stump for him in the final stretch of his race – after acknowledging that President Biden is 'unpopular' in his state. The former president, a popular figure among Democrats, will join McAuliffe later this month. First lady Jill...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

David Marcus: No, Joe Biden didn't run as a moderate

In June of 2019 the most demographically and ideologically diverse set of candidates ever to run for the Democratic Party's nomination for president assembled on a debate stage. They were asked, by a show of hands, to say if they supported taxpayer funded health care for illegal migrants. All raised their hands, though one, former Vice President Joe Biden, did so with a bit less gusto. It was a microcosm of Biden’s campaign, wholly progressive ideas, wrapped in a costume of moderation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

