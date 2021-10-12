CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Flanked by missiles, North Korea's Kim says U.S. and South Korea threaten peace

By Josh Smith, Sangmi Cha
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence and not to start a war, Kim told a defence exhibition on Monday, North Korea's official KCNA news agency reported.

Kim made his remarks standing next to a variety of weapons, including the country's intercontinental ballistic missiles, the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed. Among them was the Hwasong-16, North Korea's largest ICBM, unveiled at a military parade in October 2020 but not yet test-fired.

"We are not discussing war with anyone, but rather to prevent war itself and to literally increase war deterrence for the protection of national sovereignty," Kim said.

State television footage showed a smiling Kim clapping as shirtless soldiers used their hands to smash bricks placed on colleagues' chests and others broke chains wrapped around their bodies in shows of strength.

Kim also saluted jets leaving coloured trails during an air show, while strolling through missiles on display.

South Korea's defence ministry said South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies were analysing the equipment displayed.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department reiterated that the U.S. goal was the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, but that Washington "harbours no hostile intent" towards North Korea and is prepared to meet with it without preconditions for "serious and sustained diplomacy".

"The United States has a vital interest in deterring the DPRK, defending against its provocations or uses of force, and in limiting the reach of its most dangerous weapons programmes, and above all keeping the American people and our allies safe," the spokesperson added, using the initials for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Pyongyang has said it is not interested in talks as long as Washington maintains policies such as sanctions and military activities in South Korea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eD4kt_0cOB9sLi00
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an event celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 11, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA/via REUTERS.

Washington's assertions that it holds no hostile feelings toward North Korea were hard to believe in the face of its continued "wrong judgements and actions", Kim said.

The two Koreas have been in an accelerating arms race, with both sides testing increasingly advanced short-range ballistic missiles and other hardware.

South Korea recently test fired its first submarine-launched ballistic missile, plans to build aircraft carriers and has bought American-made F-35 stealth fighters.

North Korea has pushed ahead with its missile programme, and analysts say it has begun a major expansion of its main nuclear reactor, used to produce fuel for nuclear bombs.

South Korea's national security adviser, Suh Hoon, met his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan, in Washington on Tuesday to discuss North Korea.

Suh told reporters on Monday he planned to discuss South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal for a formal end to the 1950-1953 Korean War and for possible easing of sanctions on North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

A White House statement on the meeting said Sullivan stressed the need for North Korea "to refrain from escalatory actions" and reaffirmed support for inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation.

A senior official of the U.S. administration said Washington had made specific proposals for discussions to North Korea but had not received a response from Pyongyang. "We remain prepared to meet to discuss the full range of issues," he said.

Last week the two Koreas restored their hotlines that North Korea severed months ago, with Pyongyang urging Seoul to step up efforts to improve relations after criticising what it called double standards over weapons development.

Kim said Seoul's "unrestricted and dangerous" efforts to strengthen its military were "destroying the military balance in the Korean peninsula and increasing military instability and danger".

"Under the absurd pretext of suppressing our threats, South Korea has openly expressed its desire to gain an edge over us in military power on various occasions," he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 62

John Deardorff
10d ago

Trump had him in check. Then along comes Taliban Joe. who hates the American people so much that he left over 500 Americans behind in Afghanistan. And flew thousands of non vetted and non vaccinated Afghanistans and Taliban to the United States using military aircraft, landing at military bases. And transporting them to any state they wanted to go to.

Reply(1)
20
Halo Aflame
9d ago

Um.....You mean like having a couple of women kill your own brother with Sarin gas at the airport? Or like you having your uncle taken out and executed? Or like you having your uncle's entire family executed. Or like you having a top police official killed with a flamethrower whose only "crime" was being friends with that same uncle? Or like you testing nuclear weapons underground? Or like you testing I.C.B.M.'s that fly over allied countries of ours?

Reply
7
liam james
9d ago

If trump was still in office non of this would have happened. Notice how trump used to talk to foreign leaders instead of pretending

Reply(1)
7
Related
UPI News

North Korea says ballistic missile was launched from submarine

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A North Korean ballistic missile launch this week was fired from one of its military submarines, state-run media reported on Wednesday. The KCNA news agency said in its report that the weapon was launched from the 8.24 Yongung sub -- which is the same vessel used to test-fire Pyongyang's first sub-launched ballistic missile in 2016.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

North Korea says its sub-launched missile didn’t target US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea hit back at U.S. criticism over its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense and that the weapon doesn’t specifically target the United States. The comments by an unidentified spokesperson of the North’s...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations. Even now, only six nations -- not including North Korea -- have successfully launched a one-tonne payload on their own rockets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

U.S. calls for sustained, substantive talks with North Korea

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A day after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said it was time for the Asian nation to halt its belligerent behavior and engage in "sustained and substantive dialogues" toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
foreigndesknews.com

US Urges North Korea to Halt Missile Test ‘Provocations’

NEW YORK / SEOUL — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations called on North Korea Wednesday to refrain from further provocative actions and engage in “sustained and substantive dialogues,” after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile from a submarine this week. “We should not look at this most recent launch...
MILITARY
The Independent

N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

North Korea announced Wednesday that it had tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s underwater operational capability.The test Tuesday was the fifth missile launch since September and came as North Korea steps up pressure on Washington and Seoul to abandon what Pyongyang sees as hostile polices such as joint U.S.-South Korea military drills and international sanctions on the North.North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said the latest test “will greatly contribute to putting the defense technology of...
MILITARY
The Independent

S Korea prepares test of 1st domestically made space rocket

South Korea was preparing to test-launch its first domestically produced space rocket Thursday in what officials describe as an important step in its pursuit of a satellite launch program. If weather and other conditions prevail, the three-stage Nuri rocket was scheduled to be launched at around 4 p.m. (700 GMT) with an aim to deliver a dummy payload — a 1.5-ton block of stainless steel and aluminum — into orbit 600 to 800 kilometers (372 to 497 miles) above Earth South Korea's Science Ministry said engineers completed erecting the 47-meter (154 foot) rocket Wednesday night on a launch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Korean People#Korean War#Korean Peninsula#Kcna News Agency#Icbm#South Korean#The U S State Department#American
The Independent

South Korea says North Korea fired projectile to sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile to its eastern waters as it continued a recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over a stalled nuclear diplomacy.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately say what the North fired or how far the weapon flew. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen his nuclear...
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden’s disarmament envoy admits US has no defence against hypersonic weapons amid reports of China missile

The US envoy for disarmament told reporters in Geneva that America does not yet have the capability to defend against hypersonic weapons following a news report claiming that China had tested such a weapon.Robert Wood spoke to journalists following a report from the Financial Times on Monday, citing five unnamed sources, claiming that China’s government had successfully tested a nuclear-capable missile with the ability to travel faster than the speed of sound.That report was denied by Beijing, which claimed that the reported launch was actually a spacecraft."We have concerns about what China is doing on hypersonic," Mr Wood told...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
CNN

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile from the country's east coast, authorities say

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile from its eastern coast on Tuesday morning, according to South Korean and Japanese officials. The launch took place in the port city of Sinpo, Hamgyong province, at about 10 a.m. local time Tuesday (9 p.m. ET Monday), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. In a text to reporters, the JCS said it appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
WORLD
realcleardefense.com

When Will China Surpass the U.S. in Military Air Superiority?

For decades, the United States military has benefited from having air superiority over its enemies in all its conflicts around the world. The Pentagon's multibillion-dollar investment in advanced warplanes, weapons systems, satellites and aircraft carriers has made air power a central part of America's global projection of military might. However,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
226K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy