Prince Charles' car runs on cheese and wine

By Celebretainment
Lebanon Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles' car runs on cheese and wine. The Prince of Wales has spoken about his efforts to reduce his carbon footprint, including turning to a more sustainable source for fuel for his favourite Aston Martin. Charles explained he had converted the car - which he has owned for 51...

www.lebanondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

