2021 Homecoming Alumni Choir Service of Remembrance Performance
The Great Gustie Gathering of 2021 was a day full of joy, nostalgia, cheer, and reminiscence. With former, current, and potential students gathering to celebrate the Gustavus community, it was the homecoming everyone so desperately needed. To begin the commemorative day, Christ Chapel held a service to remember former Gustavus students and employees that passed away within the last year. A choir made up of Gustavus alumni and current students aided the service of remembrance with their performances of Meet Me Here by Craig Hella Johnson and The Kontakion by Rupert Lang.finearts.blog.gustavus.edu
