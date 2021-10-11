Indigenous Peoples' Day: Stickball rules and significance

The United States is often called a cultural melting pot, but would a more apt metaphor be a potluck, where cultures are shared rather than erased through blending?. President Biden issued a surprise proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day last Friday. Afterwards, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki clarified that from the federal level, October 11th will be both Indigenous Peoples’ and Columbus Day. If I understand this correctly, Columbus Day is still a federal holiday that was approved by Congress in 1937, whereas a Presidential proclamation is an expression of public policy which can include the declaration of other public holidays. For many years, there was a petition for a Native Americans’ Day for a mid-September Floating Monday, but it did not pass Congress and instead turned into a proclamation for “Native American Awareness Week.”

