CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

State of Terror by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny review – politics and patriotism

By Mark Lawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25hpma_0cOB6t3O00
A literary patina … Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny, co-authors of State of Terror.

Having failed to follow Bill Clinton in the line of American presidents, former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton matches one of her husband’s retirement projects: a co-written political thriller. State of Terror – written with Louise Penny, author of the Inspector Gamache crime series set in Francophone Canada – follows Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s The President Is Missing (2018) and The President’s Daughter (2021).

Readers are bound to look for revelations that for reasons of discretion or state secrecy were omitted from the politicians’ autobiographies. Bill (and James) created fictional President Jonathan Duncan; Hillary (and Louise) conjure fictional secretary of state Ellen Adams, her surname shared with a family that did provide two US presidents.

Whether through collusion or coincidence, the only American spouses ever to run for the presidency both distance their literary avatars through a homicide pact. President Duncan is a widower; Secretary Adams twice widowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHfr2_0cOB6t3O00
The cover of State of Terror. Photograph: AP

Even so, it is almost impossible not to superimpose the respective Clinton. In State of Terror, such parallels are further encouraged by the America presented. The US has recently been ruled by “delusional” Republican President Eric Dunn (his first name shared with one of Donald Trump’s sons), who was nicknamed “President Dumb” while running an administration of “near-criminal incompetence” that became “increasingly deranged”. The worst thing done by Dunn is to have “pulled out of a nuclear accord with Iran”, as Trump did. In Rodham Clinton and Penny’s efficiently suspenseful scenario, Dunn’s dumbness has increased the possibility of terrorist groups buying or stealing nuclear weapons and using them against the US.

The crazed, dangerous Dunn is followed into office by a Democrat, Doug Williams, who Ellen considers “rude” and a “fool”. Hard Choices, Rodham Clinton’s 2014 memoir, is tough on then vice-president Joe Biden. So the novel can reasonably be read as settling scores with both the man who beat her – Dunn is not far short of an elected Hannibal Lecter – and the man who then bested him. British readers may also be struck that Downing Street, on Zoom calls, is represented by “Prime Minister Bellington, his hair askew as always”, who is prone to “entitlement and random Latin phrases”. Prison warders’ belts contain fewer clanking keys.

All the antagonists are male, reasonably reflecting both America’s political history and Rodham Clinton’s own. Expectedly, but effectively, the book targets Washington misogyny: when Ellen jets in from another marathon diplomatic trip, political enemies and news pundits of both sexes sneer at her plane-hair and creased pantsuit. Secretary Adams is more human, warm and amusing than even Rodham Clinton’s admirers have often found her to be, although the side of the real politician that can seem reluctant to admit any wrong may be glimpsed in scenes justifying the use of non-official communications channels. (Revelation of HRC’s use of a private email server for state department business dogged her 2016 run.)

But the huge appeal of these Washington super-insider novels is the promise of unimpeachable research. When Bill’s President Duncan writes letters to relatives of US troops killed in war, we are tinglingly aware that one of the authors has actually done this. In State of Terror there’s compelling detail of Adams’ schedule during an international crisis: living for days on planes, shuttling between embattled capitals trying to doze as time zones change, literally unsure where you are when shaken awake for the next sudden summit with a leader likely to be lying about harbouring terrorists or nuclear weapons. The body heat and ego trips of White House situation rooms also feel painfully experienced.

The novel is geopolitically thoughtful as well, exploring a moral dilemma worthy of John le Carré: if the most serious potential threats lie within your country, is there a case for co-operating with nations usually hostile to yours? For Adams, definitions of patriotism are complex.

As a politician, Hillary Clinton is unusually interesting from a linguistic perspective. “A basket of deplorables”, her description of Trump supporters in a 2016 interview, may have lost swing votes, but was poetically striking. Although it’s impossible in a twin-written novel to know who typed what, State of Terror has a literary patina: poetry is widely quoted, and Adams and her closest aide play a word game based around pedantry of grammar and vocabulary (sample bid: “A dangling modifier walked into a bar …”). More negatively, minor characterisation often consists of comparing the person to an American TV character, and action scenes contain so many references to a “pounding heart” that this may become the first novel to be diagnosed with tachycardia.

The Clintons will surely be fascinating to future biographers and historians, who may find at least as many revelations in the couple’s fictions as in their memoirs. Bill and James have already released a sequel, and I hope that Hillary and Louise also do. For all the attempted distancing, the reality of high American politics feels tensely, sweatily close.

State of Terror by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny is published by Pan Macmillan (£20). To support the Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

Comments / 4

Related
6abc

Bill Clinton hospitalized in California for blood infection, spokesperson says

Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a non-COVID-related infection. "On Tuesday morning, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection," a statement by his spokesperson Angel Urena said. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Is Trump's power over Republicans starting to slip?

Donald Trump's recent visit to Iowa - a key state in the presidential nomination process - has fuelled speculation that he is preparing for a 2024 White House run. With a base that loves him and Republican politicians who defer to him, he is still a powerful force within the party. But if he harbours presidential ambitions, he's not alone - and at least some conservatives aren't fully on board.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Trump campaign, others: Dominion worker suit is groundless

Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, its onetime attorney Rudy Giuliani and conservative media figures asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems who argues he lost his job after being named in false charges as trying to rig the 2020 election.Eric Coomer, a former security director at Colorado-based Dominion, says in the lawsuit he was driven into hiding by death threats after the Trump campaign and others publicized an unverified report that Coomer told activists of the Antifa movement in a pre-election telephone call that the vote...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Brace yourself: Donald Trump will run for president in 2024

Like a horror movie villain, Donald Trump threatens to rise again after we thought he was slain. And while the prospect of him becoming president in 2025 is horrifying enough, even another campaign that ends with him losing would be a catastrophe for the country. So brace yourself: While until...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

How close were we to an actual stolen election — stolen by Trump?

The picture of Donald Trump’s scheme to get the Justice Department to help him overturn the 2020 election has been significantly filled out in recent weeks. First came the disclosure that conservative lawyer John Eastman had authored a memo outlining the steps by which this would take place on Jan. 6. Then came a major report from the Senate Judiciary Committee detailing Trump’s pressure campaign to get the Justice Department to lay a predicate for that Jan. 6 plot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
James Patterson
Person
Louise Penny
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Clinton
Telegraph

Trump smells 'of meat', Boris is a 'twit': Hillary Clinton's revenge novel is silly – and great fun

Five hundred pages is a lot to say I told you so, but we have at least established what Hillary Clinton did during the pandemic. State of Terror is her revenge fantasy, and her revenge on Donald Trump, which is a shame because he will probably love it more than anyone else. This is a man who incited a coup for attention. He is probably reading it now, or having it read to him.
POTUS
POLITICO

Joe Biden's staff secretary is set to leave the White House

Jessica Hertz, the staff secretary in the White House, is leaving her position, according to two people familiar with the matter. Hertz, a former lawyer in Facebook’s Washington office, occupied one of the most powerful perches in the White House, controlling the flow of paper and documents that reached President Joe Biden’s desk. She is one of the first senior White House staffers to leave the administration, which hasn’t hit its 10-month mark yet.
POTUS
Decider

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Trump’s 2024 Presidential Prospects on ‘The View’: “If He Wants to Be the Nominee, He’ll Be the Nominee”

While appearing on today’s episode of The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up about former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential prospects, saying, “If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee.”. During the politician’s appearance on the ABC talk show, guest host Sherri...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Inspector Gamache#Francophone Canada#State Of Terror#Republican#Democrat
The Guardian

The Senate’s findings on the last days of Trump’s presidency are grim. Will it matter?

Last week, the Senate’s judiciary committee released its staff report on Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and bend the justice department to his will. Subverting Justice: How the Former President and his Allies Pressured DOJ to Overturn the 2020 Election lays out in grim detail the ex-reality show host’s concerted effort to weaponize the government’s legal machinery in his desperate bid to cling to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Channel Nebraska

Hillary Clinton Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic nominee for President. The first woman in American history to be nominated by a major party, Clinton is also a former secretary of state. Birth date: October 26, 1947. Birth place: Chicago, Illinois. Birth name: Hillary Diane Rodham. Father:...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

The Trump nightmare looms again

It is increasingly evident that the nightmare prospect of American politics — unified Republican control of the federal government in the hands of a reelected, empowered Donald Trump in 2025 — is also the likely outcome. Why this is a nightmare should be clear enough. Every new tranche of information...
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy