Tornado Warning issued for Bureau, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bureau; Putnam The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Putnam County in north central Illinois Eastern Bureau County in north central Illinois * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hennepin, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near DePue around 610 PM CDT. Spring Valley and Dalzell around 615 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Ladd. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN