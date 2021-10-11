Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford, Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, north central, northeastern and east central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Ford; Grundy; La Salle; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR LIVINGSTON...CENTRAL LA SALLE...SOUTHERN GRUNDY AND FORD COUNTIES At 558 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near DePue to near Flanagan to near Saybrook to near Mansfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Spring Valley around 605 PM CDT. Pontiac around 610 PM CDT. Cornell around 615 PM CDT. Forrest and Odell around 625 PM CDT. Gibson City and Chatsworth around 630 PM CDT. Piper City around 635 PM CDT. Paxton, Dwight and Cullom around 640 PM CDT. Gardner and Mazon around 650 PM CDT. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 64. I-55 between mile markers 188 and 229. I-57 between mile markers 258 and 263. I-80 between mile markers 73 and 90. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH