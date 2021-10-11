CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Enlists Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

By Aaron Couch and Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Juuum_0cOB6n0G00

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has found its Adam Warlock. Will Poulter will play the classic Marvel character in the upcoming Marvel Studios sequel.

James Gunn is writing and directing the project, which has a release date of May 3, 2023, and is gearing up for production. Guardians of the Galaxy mainstays Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan are returning.

According to sources, a number of actors have been in contention for the role since at least late August, with Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page considering it and 1917 ‘s George MacKay on the shortlist.

“Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks,” Gunn tweeted after news of the casting broke.

A post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teased Warlock’s addition to the MCU. Warlock’s origins date back to 1967’s Fantastic Four Nos. 66 and 67, with Jack Kirby and Stan Lee creating the character. The two-part storyline centered on evil scientists using cloning and genetic modification to create the perfect human being, with the character referred to only as Him. Writer and artist Jim Starlin revived the character in 1975 and later brought the character to new levels of popularity by using him in his 1990s Infinity Gauntlet trilogy and putting him into books such as Warlock and the Infinity Watch , where he served as a wise defender of reality itself.

Poulter is known for his work in The Revenant , Detroit and The Maze Runner , and can be seen in the Hulu drama Dopesick , which debuts Oct. 13. He is repped by WME.

Deadline first reported the news.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost. On this edition of the Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Isaac sits down to discuss various topics, including his chemistry with...
MOVIES
Inverse

Ant-Man 3leak reveals Marvel’s most shocking cameo so far

One of the most mysterious titles in Marvel’s entire Phase Four lineup is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A sequel to 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, the upcoming film will not only follow the Lang and Van Dyne families but also feature Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in a prominent role.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

EXPENDABLES 4 Star Megan Fox Shares A First Look At Her Character's Costume

The news recently broke that a fourth Expendables movie is officially in development at Lionsgate, with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture set to reprise their roles alongside several new faces. One of those new cast members is Megan Fox, who has now shared a first look at her character's costume.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most on HBO Max ASAP

Bringing new life to a classic sci-fi property is not easy to do — as several recent, infamous blockbuster flops (like 2017’s The Mummy and 2014’s Dracula Untold) have shown. But that’s exactly what writer-director Leigh Whannell managed to do with his 2020 film. Whannell’s intense and thrilling reimagining of...
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
