YouTube wants to be more accessible to all kinds of viewers (and listeners) and so they are rolling out and will soon roll out some new audio and accessibility features. This includes enabling live auto-captions for your livestreams and auto-translation for captions in supported languages. They’re also testing out the ability to add multi-audio tracts and descriptive audio feeds for those who may have vision issues. Soon you will also be able to give channel permission to “subtitle editor” on your YouTube channel.

