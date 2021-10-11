CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders studs and duds: Derek Carr struggles in Week 5 loss

By Alex Perl
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders played their worst game of the season in Week 5, losing to a rookie quarterback at home against the Chicago Bears. In a game that many had picked the Las Vegas Raiders to win, what was delivered was a stinker in a 20-9 loss, that in all honesty never was that close. The Raiders once again came out slow and allowed the Chicago Bears to hang around, and before you could blink, the Silver and Black were down 14-3 at the half.

justblogbaby.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
rolling out

Former NFL star Randy Moss fired up about Raiders’ Jon Gruden’s racist e-mail

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s racist remarks from 2011 have come back to haunt him. The Wall Street Journal revealed on Friday that Gruden sent an email to then-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen during the 2011 lockout in which he used a few derogatory remarks to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr breaks down latest loss

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr always has interesting things to say, after wins and losses. Sunday, he spoke at length on several topics after the Raiders’ second straight loss, a 20-9 defeat at home to the Chicago Bears. Below are some highlights from Carr’s media session:. On the sloppiness...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Studs#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Silver And Black
chatsports.com

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is AFC Offensive Player of the month

The award winning streak is back on. The NFL announced its Player of the Month awards for September and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the AFC Offensive Player of the Month after his ridiculous start to the season as he has led the team to a 3-0 record.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr wins first AFC Player of the Month honor

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month after a stellar September. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been lighting it up this season as the Raiders scrapped and clawed their way to a 3-0 record. Carr was the driving force in all three wins against tough AFC opponents and has put up some massive numbers so far this young season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Need to Flush Out Mistakes From Last Week

Happy game day Raider Nation. As the Las Vegas Raiders head home to Allegiant Stadium today to host the Chicago Bears, it’s an opportunity for them to hit the reset button. More importantly, it’s an opportunity for them to fix the mistakes they made last week. The biggest thing I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 Chicago Bears to Worry About in Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders take on Chicago in Week 5, and here are three Bears the Silver and Black need to worry about Sunday. Will the Chicago Bears be the easiest target for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5? With a franchise that has been so up-and-down for years now, this one is hard to truly predict.
NFL
justblogbaby.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 2021 Fantasy Football Week 4 Start or Sit

The undefeated train keeps on rolling for the Las Vegas Raiders, which also bodes well for your fantasy team if you have offensive Raiders at this point. The play of quarterback Derek Carr and co. has been one for the ages thus far, a season in which the Raiders are 3-0 for the first time since 2002. That just happens to be the last season the Raiders appeared in a Super Bowl, and while it is way too early to start thinking that way, we can focus on this week’s fantasy football slate.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders at Chargers: Game preview and prediction in 2021 Week 4

The Raiders tough opening schedule continues as they travel to SoFi Stadium to take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The best coast for football so far in this young NFL season has been the west coast. Not only are NFC West teams doing well, as two of the last five undefeated teams are in that division, but the AFC West has been dominating. The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders are tied on top of the division both with a 3-0 record.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Keys to victory against the L.A. Chargers in Week 4

The 2021 Week 4 slate will close with the Las Vegas Raiders playing the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are some keys to victory for the Silver and Black. This upcoming Monday night, the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders head to Los Angeles, California, to face-off against a familiar and formidable foe in the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite the Raiders’ success in recent seasons versus the Chargers, this game’s atmosphere is different entering 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: 3 Surprises in Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers battle on Monday Night Football for the division lead, and here are some surprises. Coming into Monday Night’s game the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers were pretty evenly matched teams. This game was very important with the Denver Broncos losing on Sunday, leaving the Las Vegas Raiders as the lone undefeated team in the AFC.
NFL
Fox News

Raiders’ Derek Carr responds to Joey Bosa critique

During the Raiders’ Monday Night 28-14 loss to the Chargers, Joey Bosa apparently trash-talked Derek Carr and really got to him. Carr even admitted how livid he was post-game. "I just thought it was unfortunate that he’d even think to say it," Carr said. "Maybe he was just trying to...
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: The bitter irony behind Jon Gruden’s resignation

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is a prime example of what marketing strategists call “going off brand.” Gruden resigned earlier this week after reports surfaced that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails sent years ago while he worked as an ESPN analyst. He reportedly belittled the intelligence of the president of […]
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

161K+
Followers
353K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy