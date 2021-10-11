Las Vegas Raiders studs and duds: Derek Carr struggles in Week 5 loss
The Las Vegas Raiders played their worst game of the season in Week 5, losing to a rookie quarterback at home against the Chicago Bears. In a game that many had picked the Las Vegas Raiders to win, what was delivered was a stinker in a 20-9 loss, that in all honesty never was that close. The Raiders once again came out slow and allowed the Chicago Bears to hang around, and before you could blink, the Silver and Black were down 14-3 at the half.justblogbaby.com
