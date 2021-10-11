The Chat With Caroline Moore: The Life Of A Caterer

Meet Diego Alvarez and learn about his catering business – Royal House Of Cheese. On today’s episode of The Chat…Caroline Moore meets with Diego Alvarez, Owner and Founder of Royal House Of Cheese in Cookeville. They discuss his background and what brought him to the Upper Cumberland area, how he started his own catering business and the story behind the business’s name, as well as what the hiring and catering process is like for clients interested in his services.