CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Covid timeline: the weeks leading up to first UK lockdown

By Ian Sample Science editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7qj3_0cOB4Xtw00
A sign on the gate of a closed children's playground in Barnes on 23 April 2020.

31 December 2019: China alerts the World Health Organization (WHO) to dozens of cases of “viral pneumonia” in the central city of Wuhan.

11 January 2020: China reports its first death, a 61-year-old man in Wuhan, from the mysterious new disease. At least seven more patients are in a critical condition.

23 January: China orders a lockdown for millions of people in Wuhan and Hubei province as the death toll in the country reaches 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEUzv_0cOB4Xtw00
A man cross an empty highway road on 3 February in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photograph: Stringer/Getty Images

24 January: The UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, chairs the first Cobra meeting on Covid. England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, says the risk to the UK public is low.

30 January: A Chinese couple from Wuhan fall ill on a trip to Italy and are confirmed as the country’s first two cases. The risk level from the virus in the UK is raised from low to moderate as the WHO declares a global health emergency.

31 January: Two Covid cases are confirmed in the UK.

2 February: The UK government recommends regular handwashing, but the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) advises against restricting mass gatherings

10 February: Public Health England rolls out coronavirus tests to 12 UK labs.

22 February: Cases surge in Italy, prompting lockdowns in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

01:44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCmWp_0cOB4Xtw00
Coronavirus: quarantined Italians sing from balconies to lift spirits – video

25 February: Sage advises that social distancing and school closures can cut transmission by 50 to 60%.

28 February: A man being quarantined onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan becomes the first confirmed British death from Covid.

3 March: Boris Johnson boasts of having shaken hands “with everybody” on a recent visit to a hospital. The same day, Sage cautions “against greetings such as shaking hands and hugging, given existing evidence about the importance of hand hygiene”.

00:41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTDZq_0cOB4Xtw00
'I shook hands with everybody,' says Boris Johnson weeks before coronavirus diagnosis – video

4 March: A woman in her 70s with underlying health issues becomes the first person to die with Covid in the UK. Cases rise above 100.

11 March: The WHO declares Covid-19 a pandemic.

17 March: Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK government’s chief scientific adviser, tells MPs that keeping the total number of Covid-19 deaths under 20,000 would be “a good outcome”.

18 March: Boris Johnson announces the indefinite closure of schools, with A-levels and GCSEs cancelled, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cZiJ_0cOB4Xtw00
An information board displays a message asking people to ‘stay home’ in Manchester, on 27 March 2020. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

19 March: Johnson says the UK can “turn the tide” of the disease in 12 weeks and “send coronavirus packing”.

02:17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAzBr_0cOB4Xtw00
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says UK can 'turn the tide' within 12 weeks – video

In the following days and weeks, pictures show thousands of tourists waiting to board flights to their home countries as lockdowns are announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o62tR_0cOB4Xtw00
Thousand of tourists wait to board their flights to return to their home countries at Lanzarote airport in Spain’s Canary Islands. Photograph: Javier Fuentes/EPA

23 March: Boris Johnson announces the UK’s first national lockdown. People may only leave their homes for strictly limited reasons and the police are given powers to enforce the rules. The furlough scheme introduced by Rishi Sunak is broadly welcomed as an important intervention to protect jobs during lockdown.

26 March: Dr Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health and Security Agency, says testing and contact-tracing are no longer “appropriate”. She adds that the WHO’s plea to “test, test, test” is directed at less developed nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oySU_0cOB4Xtw00
A pigeon walks through a closed and empty Greenwich Market in London on 28 April 2020. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK lockdown rebound stronger than first thought

The economic rebound triggered by the easing of Covid restrictions during spring was stronger than initial estimates, official figures show. From April to June the UK's economy grew by 5.5%, which was higher than the previous estimate of 4.8%, the Office for National Statistics said. Spending on retail and hospitality...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Bereaved families call for acceleration of UK Covid inquiry after MPs’ report

Bereaved families have called for the Covid public inquiry to be accelerated and for ministers to apologise after a damning report by MPs on the handling of the pandemic. Dr Cathy Gardner, whose father died from coronavirus after his care home was infected by the discharge of untested patients in March 2020, said the government must appoint a chair for the planned inquiry now rather than by Christmas as Boris Johnson has promised.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

COVID-19 lockdowns in UK 'deepened social inequality'

Lockdown measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have changed people’s lives. Different social groups felt these changes disproportionately. Future research is necessary to determine if, how, and why these social inequalities continue to persist. The United Kingdom officially announced its first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Boris Johnson
Metro International

UK fuel crisis cuts traffic to lowest since lockdown

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s gas station crisis cut road traffic volumes to the lowest level since the COVID-19 lockdowns, data showed on Thursday, indicating that fuel pump chaos across the land may hinder the recovery of the world’s fifth largest economy. In a chaotic week where fights broke out at gas...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Weekly positive Covid tests up 18% in England

As we have been reporting, the furlough scheme comes to a close today - with an estimated one million workers still on the scheme. Many of them will have relied on furlough for a significant part of their income during the pandemic. The government stresses about half of those have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

First subject given COVID-19 vaccine candidate in UK-based Scancell’s COVIDITY trial

UK-based Scancell Holdings has announced that its first subject has been dosed in its COVIDITY clinical trial in South Africa. The trial is a partnership between Scancell and scientists at the Centre for Research on Global Virus Infections and the Biodiscovery Institute at the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Italy#Cobra#Chinese#British
The Independent

UK economy recovers faster than expected after lockdown lifts

The UK economy recovered faster than expected between April and June this year as spending surged after lockdown. The Office for National Statistics said that gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 5.5 per cent in the second quarter of the year, after being revised up from the initial estimation of 4.8 per cent.
ECONOMY
News Channel Nebraska

Covid-19 Pandemic Timeline Fast Facts

Here's some information about the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The coronavirus, called Covid-19 by WHO, originated in China and is the cousin of the SARS virus. Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals. The viruses can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Sydney starts to live with covid after 106-day lockdown. First stop: The pub.

SYDNEY — On a rainy Monday morning, John Church sat near the door of the Corner Pub holding a pint with the affection of a new father. “I couldn’t wait to get my first draft beer,” the 65-year-old retired wool packer said as he sank his mustache into the glass of Victoria Bitter.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Reaction as report criticises UK lockdown delay

Among those reacting to today's report is the owner of a care company who says his supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) ran out on 16 March 2020. Mark Coup works at Welcome Independent Living, which deploys care assistants to help vulnerable and elderly people after surgeries. "Between January and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Report says UK's slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s failure to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic cost thousands of unnecessary deaths and ranks among the country’s worst public health blunders, lawmakers concluded Tuesday in the nation’s first comprehensive report on the pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MercuryNews

Report: UK ‘s COVID lockdown started too late

LONDON — The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, a parliamentary report concluded Tuesday. The deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the recommendations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsitem.com

Report concludes UK waited too long for virus lockdown

LONDON (AP) — The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, a parliamentary report concluded Tuesday. The deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Naive and arrogant: the UK’s response to Covid-19 cost countless lives

The joint report issued today is a stark and largely damning appraisal of the UK’s Covid response. The report asks why, despite being ranked alongside the US as best prepared for a future pandemic, the UK was among those countries worst affected by Covid during 2020. While it avoids directly apportioning blame, this document will doubtless inform the long-awaited public inquiry.Dr Michael Ryan from the World Health Organisation wisely said at the very start of the pandemic: “Be fast, have no regrets […] the greatest error is not to move.” This evokes the “precautionary principle” – ie assume the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Romanian doctors issue 'cry of despair' amid virus surge

Romanian doctors sent an open letter Wednesday titled “a cry of despair” as the country's overwhelmed and deteriorated health care system copes with a record-setting surge of coronavirus infections and deaths.The College of Physicians of Bucharest a nongovernmental organization representing doctors in Romania's capital, said in a letter addressed to Romanians that the medical system has “reached the limit” and that low vaccination rates reveal a “failure of trust” between doctors and the population.“We are desperate because every day we lose hundreds of patients who die in Romanian hospitals,” the letter reads. “We are desperate, because, unfortunately, we...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy